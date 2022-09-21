From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)

Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

The Warriors opening weekend takes place at Royal LePage Place on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1

Hockey season starts this weekend around the Okanagan and the West Kelowna Warriors have announced their home opener details.

After kicking off the season Sept. 23 and 24 on the road against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies respectively, the Warriors will be hosting their home opening weekend on Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1.

On the Friday, the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild while wearing special orange jerseys that read ‘Every Child Matters’ on the front for Truth and Reconciliation Day.

“We have the privilege of hosting our home opener on Truth & Reconciliation Day and help raise awareness for a very important message,” said Team President Chris Laurie. “We hope our Every Child Matters jerseys help spark conversation and raise funds for the Residential School Survivors Society. We encourage all West Kelowna residents to come out and support the event.”

There will be a silent auction during the game for the game-worn jerseys, with all proceeds going to the Residential School Survivors Society.

The team will also be holding a ceremony on the ice before the game on Saturday night against the Penticton Vees to honour former Warrior Parm Dhaliwal, who was found dead in a New York hotel in late July.

The home of the Warriors is Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna.

Single game tickets are on sale for the Warriors home opener weekend and are available here.

READ MORE: Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare

READ MORE: Breakout weekend for Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects in Penticton

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLhockeyKelownaTruth and ReconciliationWest Kelowna Warriors

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver felt Heat from Kelowna at 10-km race

Just Posted

A month-long initiative by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit in the Okanagan led to the seizure of illicit drugs, weapons, firearms, and cash while working to disrupt and lessen opportunities for gang violence (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Estimated 29,000 lethal fentanyl doses taken off Okanagan streets

Matt Maclaren serves up a cheese and wine pairing at Grate Cheesery. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Great ‘Grate’ cheese comes to Kelowna

From left to right: #12 Brennan Nelson, #25 Aidan Reeves & #26 Christopher Duclair show off the Every Child Matters jerseys to be worn on Truth & Reconciliation Day when the Warriors take on the Wenatchee Wild in their home opener (Photo - West Kelowna Warriors/Contributed)
Every Child Matters jerseys & honouring a former teammate: West Kelowna Warriors home opening weekend

(Photo - Downtown Kelowna/Facebook)
Small Shop Saturday returns to Downtown Kelowna