Don’t look now: Warriors grab 6th win in 8 games after Morgan’s stellar outing

West Kelowna goalie Riley Morgan made 30 saves in a 4-1 win over Vernon Saturday

The West Kelowna Warriors are turning their underwhelming season around after amassing six wins in their last eight games.

On Saturday, the Warriors’ inked a 4-1 win over Okanagan rivals Vernon Vipers as it was West Kelowna goalie Riley Morgan who stole the show with 30 saves and propelled the Warriors to their 13th win of the season.

In his first ever BCHL victory, Morgan was tagged as the games First Star.

West Kelowna’s John Evans notched two goals for the Warriors, adding to his team leading 36 points. Evans is riding a five-game point streak and has five goals in his last four games.

With the win, the Warriors move seven points up on the Merritt Centennials for the last playoff spot in the division.

West Kelowna aims to continue the hot streak against Victoria on Jan. 28.

