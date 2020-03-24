COVID-19: Kelowna Curling Club closes indefinitely

The club is the latest addition to a long list of closed businesses in the Okanagan

Team Canada members swept the first rock of the 2018 Winn Rentals World Mixed Curling Championship at the Kelowna Curling Club. (Photo: Rob Balsdon)

The Kelowna Curling Club has announced it will be closing its doors until further notice.

As recommended by provincial health authorities, the KCC will be added to the growing list of impacted businesses which have had to shut-down, temporarily close or lay off staff because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re hoping to get some sort of notification soon for when we can start planning to reopen,” said KCC general manager Jock Tyre.

“For now, we want everyone to be healthy as we take care of all our staff from the on-the-ice guys to our restaurant staff.”

Tyre said that the KCC had events planned every weekend until the end of May and that they’ve been in contact with Curling Canada on possibly remaining as the host club for the eventually rescheduled World Mixed Doubles Championships, which has Olympic qualifying ramifications.

“Not a dead issue yet, there’s an outside chance,” said Tyre.

The club, which shut down events last week but kept doors open for cleanup and next year’s registration, will close at 3 p.m. on March 24 with all curling events cancelled and the restaurant remaining closed indefinitely.

