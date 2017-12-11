Chiefs on road for weekend set

Max Gaudet and the Kelowna Chiefs will close out their pre-Christmas schedule this weekend with two games on the road. -Image: Marissa Tiel/Black Press

The Kelowna Chiefs will close out their KIJHL pre-Christmas schedule with three straight games on the road.

On Friday, Jason Tansem’s club will visit the Chase Heat, followed by a stop in Armstrong Saturday to battle the North Okanagan Knights.

Then on Friday, Dec. 22 the Chiefs and Knights will meet again at the Nor Val Centre.

Kelowna’s next home action is Friday, Jan. 5 against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

The Chiefs snapped (13-12-1-2) a four-game losing streak on Saturday at Rutland Arena with a 9-4 victory over the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

Captain Brett Witala led the Chiefs with two goals and two assists, while Juanre Naude scored twice and Zach Erhardt added a goal and three assists. Ethan Hunt stopped 30 shots in the Kelowna net for his second win of the season.

Witala, 20, who returned to the lineup after missing three weeks with a hand injury, also scored twice on Friday night in 7-4 loss to the hometown Revelstoke Grizzlies.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.