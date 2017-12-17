Chiefs get weekend split

Kelowna falls to Chase Friday in KIJHL action, then rebounds to beat the Knights

Brett Witala and the Kelowna Chiefs were 3-1 winners over the North Okanagan Knights Saturday in Armstrong. -Image: Steve Dunsmoor/Dunsmoor Creative

After coming up short a night earlier in Chase, the Kelowna Chiefs rebounded with a 3-1 victory over the North Okanagan Knights in KIJHL action Saturday in Armstrong.

Myles Mattila, Aidan Bar-Lev-Wise and Jarin Sutton scored for Kelowna, while Brett Witala and Zach Erhardt each had a pair of assists. Max Gaudet stopped 26 shots in the Chiefs’ net for the victory.

On Friday night, the Chase Heat downed Kelowna 5-3. Witala had two goals and an assist in the loss.

Kelowna’s last game prior to Christmas is this Friday in Armstrong against the Knights.

The Chiefs (14-13-1-2) next home action is Friday, Jan. 5 against the Osoyoos Coyotes.

