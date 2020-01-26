Mark McMorris competes in X Games Aspen’s men’s snowboard big air final on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Buttermilk Ski Area in Aspen Snowmass, Colo. He won silver. (Liz Copan/Summit Daily News via AP)

Canadian Mark McMorris makes Winter X Games history with 18th career medal

The two-time Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist is among 31 Canadians competing

Canadian Mark McMorris earned his 18th individual Winter X Games medal to equal American Shaun White’s mark in Aspen, Colo.

McMorris took home silver during the men’s snowboard big air event to match White’s record for the highest number of winter medals won by an athlete at the X Games. His compatriot Max Parrot closed out that competition for Canada by taking home the gold.

McMorris managed to achieved the feat after he finished seventh in men’s snowboard slopestyle earlier it the day — which was won by Darcy Sharpe of Comox, B.C.

Over the last nine years, McMorris has earned eight gold (five in slopestyle, three in big air), seven silver (four in big air, three in slopestyle) and three bronze medals (two in slopestyle, one in big air) at the X Games.

The two-time Olympic slopestyle bronze medallist is among 31 Canadians competing in Aspen for the X Games.

Overall, Canadian athletes had an impressive day on the slopes at the X Games on Saturday — winning two golds, four silvers and one bronze.

Calgary’s Darcy Sharpe was among the day’s big winners — taking home his first-ever X Games gold in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event.

READ MORE: Winter X Games get underway in Aspen

—-

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More than 1,000 youth athletes gear up for BC Winter Games in Fort St. John
Next story
Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Just Posted

Okanagan Symphony maestro joins KSS Music Showcase

OSO music direcor Rosemary Thomsom will MC the upcoming display of Okanagan music talent

Inaugural Barrels & Berms SBX World Cup continues at Big White

The snowboard cross event brings in Canadian and national stars

Rockets get healthy, snap streak with 3-2 win over T-Birds

Kelowna looks for more wins Saturday with the first of back-to-back games with Giants

Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information. Water flooding from… Continue reading

Flooding water at West Kelowna Tim Hortons closes lane on Highway 97

This story has been updated with more accurate information. Water flooding from… Continue reading

Officials reaching out to those in contact with Canada’s first coronavirus patient

The illness has sickened at least 1,975 people and killed 56 in China

Summerland Steam earn one win, one loss in hockey action

Junior B team in third place in division

It’s okay not to have kids, confesses mother of four

For someone who has committed parenting an obscene number of times, it… Continue reading

No travel ban, temperature checks for Wuhan travellers as coronavirus spreads to Canada

One Toronto man is recovering after being infected

Risk of coronavirus low in B.C. as first case emerges in Toronto: officials

There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in B.C.

Pioneer families lived in Summerland’s Prairie Valley area

Darke and Dale families played roles in community’s early history

Princeton RCMP make quick arrest in armed robbery after ‘brief struggle’

Princeton RCMP have arrested a suspect in connection with an armed robbery… Continue reading

‘Presumptive case’ of coronavirus in Canada confirmed by Ontario doctors

Man in his 50s felt ill on his return to Canada from Wuhan, China

Help sought in developing family practices in South Okanagan and Similkameen

An estimated 15,000 people in region do not have a family doctor

Most Read