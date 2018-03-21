Big White hosts para snowboard nationals

Big White is hosting the The 2018 Sport Chek Speed Nation SBX/Para Nationals this week. -Image: Big White

Big White and Canada Snowboard is playing host this week to the Speed Nation SBX/Para Nationals.

Canada and the rest of North America’s top riders are gracing the slopes of the Kelowna area resort to compete in snowboard cross and para-snowboard disciplines.

Patrick Jarvis, Executive Director of Canada Snowboard, is excited to once again see a World Class event on the slopes of Big White.

“We know that the organizers have worked hard to prepare the course and ensure that all the details have been taking care of to allow you to enjoy and compete at your highest level,” Jarvis said.

The event began Wednesday afternoon and wraps up Sunday at Big White.

Schedule of events:

Mar. 22—SBX Senior National Championships qualifying/finals: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 23—Official Training – SBX Junior

Mar. 24—SBX Junior National Championships qualifying/ finals: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 25—Official Training – SBX Para/ U15

Mar. 26—SBX Para/U15 National Championships qualifying/finals: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

