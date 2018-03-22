Big weekend for Big White’s Liv Willoughby

Big White’s Liv Willoughby (back, middle) won three gold and one silver medal at the Rio Tinto Invitational. -Image: Big White Ski Club

Liv Willoughby led the way for the Big White Ski Club at the U12 Rio Tinto Invitational, March 17 and 18 at Big White Ski Resort.

On a beautiful sunny weekend, the host club completed against racers from Apex, Cypress, Sun Peaks and Whistler.

Liv had a huge weekend, placing first and second in Saturday’s Giant Slalom races and winning double gold on Sunday in the slalom races.

Other Big White Ski Club’s top-10 finishes in the Giant Slalom races Saturday: Tabitha Taylor, 6th place finish in race 1 and 4th in race 2; Alexa Martin, a 5th place finish in race 1 and 10th in race 2; Taryn Schrock had double 7th place finishes; Kael Oberlander placed 9th in race 1 and 8th in race 2; and Emily Veitch had a 10th place showing in the first race.

The U12 males improved on time and placings on home turf both days in GS and SL races.

Top 10 finishes in Sundays Slalom races came Kael Oberlander taking 5th place in race 1 and 7th in race 2, Tabitha Taylor placing 8th in race 1, and Samantha Hveding placing 10th in race 2.

The Zone Final for the Big White Ski Club takes place on April 7 and at Revelstoke Mountain.

