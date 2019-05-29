Runners from B.C. high schools compete at the 2018 Track & Field championships. Photo: Ron Bartholomew/BC High School Track & Field website

B.C. high school track and field provincials hit Kelowna

The championships will be at the Apple Bowl starting May 30

The 2019 B.C. track and field championships are awaiting the starting pistol in Kelowna.

The championships start at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl May 30 and run through the weekend to June 1. Athletes from schools across the province will race in various events from sprints and relays to long jump and javelin.

Over 2400 athletes will compete in over 124 track and field events.

The championships start at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

More information can be found at bctfa.ca.

