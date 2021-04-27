Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)

Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Amazon Prime Video’s Pinkbike Academy, based on Big White Mountain, is back for a second season.

Last year, Bike Big White made its debut in a reality show competition for aspiring mountain bike professionals that streams on Amazon Prime Video. Pinkbike Academy showcased the Big White Mountain on the world stage and this year, it’s coming back for more action.

“DestinationBC and the Ministry of Tourism is supporting this again,” Michael J. Ballingall told Capital News, noting that all COVID-19 protocols will be followed throughout the duration of the shoot.

“It’s a reality television show that we took a gamble on last year and it went worldwide,” he added. “It turned out to be a great show that’s well recognized.”

Ballingall said Big White Ski Resort applied to have the show back at the mountain again this year. The producers were looking at other resorts in Canada but decided to come back to Big White.

“They just felt that the viewscapes of the Christian Valley and the Monashee Mountain ranges along with the proximity of the lakes make it the perfect location,” he continued. Ballingall said it’s especially exciting because once the borders open up, viewers of the popular Amazon PrimeVideo show from all over the world will flock to Big White Mountain.

The second season will see more racing, riding challenges, two “secret pros” and support from Monster Energy for the grand prize winner. The winner of season 2 will launch their riding career as an official Monster Energy ambassador, with a pro contract from Orbea Bikes and a $25,000 prize purse.

The 10-part series will see would-be pros fighting it out each week at Big White Ski Resort, with only the best riders progressing through each round for a chance to claim a career-changing prize.

Pinkbike will cast five men and five women aged 19-39 from around the world who are able to travel to British Columbia at the end of July, with the exact dates still to be determined.

Contestants selected for the show will have travel and accommodation costs covered by Pinkbike Academy. The show is accepting applications until May 11, apply here.

READ MORE: Teenage Kelowna singer earns high profile comparisons from music industry pros

READ MORE: Kelowna physiotherapist starts podcast to support new moms

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mountain biking

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon Vipers take big bite out of Warriors
Next story
BCHL pod season will end without playoffs

Just Posted

FILE - This Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo shows syringes filled with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up site in the Queens borough of New York. According to results released on Monday, March 29, 2021, The U.S government’s first look at the real-world use of COVID-19 vaccines found their effectiveness was nearly as robust as it was in controlled studies. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
96 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Currently, there are 40 individuals hospitalized due to the virus in Interior Health

RCMP are investigating the sudden death of a woman inside a Vernon home at The Rise. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)
Vernon man charged with manslaughter out on bail

Arraignment hearing scheduled for next month in Heather Barker case

Len Wood middle school is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure on April 12-15 and 19-21. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong school

Also exposures at Salmon Arm school, Lake Country and Kelowna

The coveted Chelsea Estate lands — 234 acres of Okanagan Lake shoreline on Cameron Road — is now listed as sold April 27, 2021. (Colliers International photo)
Vernon’s coveted Chelsea Estate lakefront property sold

Thousands had petitioned to have the province purchase the lands to expand Ellison Park

Scooters are coming to Kelowna after the city penned a deal with Spin, a San Francisco-based company. (Spin)
Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Attempts to keep them off sidewalks sidelined

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. located at 250 Beaver Lake Road in Kelowna (Photo contributed).
Kelowna mask manufacturer to produce MRI-compatible, anti-fogging masks

Breathe Manufacturing Ltd. said they want to be innovative

A grass fire is spreading behind a vineyard on Road 21 in Osoyoos. (Sandy Steck Photography)
Large grassfire burning in Osoyoos

The fire is spreading off Road 21 behind a house

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Salmon Arm RCMP investigated by police watchdog after woman critically injured. (File photo)
Police watchdog investigates after woman critically injured in the Shuswap

Report states woman’s vehicle in head-on collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale Oct. 6, 2020. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

Most Read