OGC’s Maddilyn Dalkieth, Emma Gervais and Maddyson Kempf. -Image: Contributed

Acro gymnasts soar for OGC at first two meets

Okanagan Gymnastics Cente athletes compete in Las Vegas and Edmonton

The acrobatic gymnastics teams from the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre turned in some strong results in their first two competitions of the season.

The following are results for OGC athletes:

• Las Vegas, Vegas Acro Cup

This is an international event which hosted teams from the USA, Canada, Puerto Rico, Japan, Wales, Brazil, Great Britian, Poland, Mexico and Australia, from Feb. 22 to 25.

The Senior Men’s Pair of Jackson Peters and Jacob Wong brought home a gold medal.

The 11-16 woman’s pair of Ava Clark and Sara Ross made it to finals and finished strong in 9th place.

OGC’s 11-16 woman’s group of Brie-Lynn Sargeant, Shelbi Jardine and Charli Hall were 9th in their flight and 18th overall.

The Level 8, 15+ woman’s group of Natalia Johnson, Alivia Brown and Kristen Riopel finished in 8th place.

• Edmonton, Strathcona Gym Challenge

Taylor Sutton and Cheyanna Wolff won bronze in Level 7 woman’s pair.

Maddilyn Dalkeith, Maddyson Kempf and Emma Gervais competed as a Level 6 woman’s group and came in fifth overall.

The Level 8 woman’s group of Natalia Johnson, Alivia Brown and Kristen Riopel won gold.

The 11-16 woman’s group of Brie-Lynn Sargeant, Shelbi Jardine and Charli Hall finished with a strong silver medal.

Ava Clark and Sara Ross competed in the 11-16 woman’s pair category and won another gold medal.

