The 55+ BC Games have postponed the planned 2021 Victoria event to 2022 and Abbotsford has been moved from 2022 to 2023.

55+ BC Games Victoria event postponed to 2022, Abbotsford now set for 2023

Delays related to health concerns associated with COVID-19 pandemic causes events to shift forward

Two editions of the 55+ BC Games are being re-scheduled due to the ongoing health concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today (Monday), the BC Seniors Games Society in consultation with the 2021 Greater Victoria Host Society announced their intentions to postpone the 2021 event.

RELATED: 55+ BC Games cancelled amid COVID-19 concerns

The Games were set to run from Sept. 14 to 16, 2021. The Victoria event will now shift to 2022.

“While this delay is yet another blow caused by COVID-19, we seek to see the positive in allowing Greater Victoria now having the time to deliver an event in a world we all want to get back to – not just normal – but truly great,” stated Michael O’Connor the president of the GVHS. “And now our committee will set the goal on how we can accomplish that against a revised timeline.”

As a result, the city of Abbotsford, which had been awarded the 2022 Games in October 2018, have requested that their event move to 2023.

RELATED: 55+ BC Games coming to Abbotsford in 2022

“Coming together through sport is something that is foundational to building a complete community,” stated Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun. “This year has been unlike any other, and the safety and well-being of our residents are a top priority. On behalf of the City of Abbotsford, we are looking forward to hosting a fantastic 55+ Games in 2023.”

According to the organization’s press release, moving the Victoria 55+ BC Games from 2021 to 2022 provides the opportunity to deliver safe events that meet the required health and safety protocols as established by viaSport as well as the Provincial Health Authority.

It also means that participants, families and volunteers who come to Greater Victoria and Abbotsford can now experience the competition and all that the host communities can offer in terms of music, food, arts and culture without restrictions.

No decisions have been made on the dates of the 2022 Games but both the Greater Victoria Host Society and the BCSGS agree that the Games will be hosted in the fall of 2022. Tentative dates include Sept. 13 to 17, 2022. Dates for the Abbotsford Games will be announced as well.

Most Read