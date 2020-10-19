Sexist, racist graffiti found on Kelowna-Mission Green candidate signs

BC Green Party candidate for Kelowna-Mission Amanda Poon found some of her campaign signs tagged with racist and sexist graffiti. (Amanda Poon)

Kelowna-Mission Green Party candidate Amanda Poon has released a statement after racist and sexist graffiti was found on some of her campaign signs.

According to her statement, she learned that some of her campaign signs had been defaced and some were completely destroyed on Sunday morning, Oct. 18.

“I, along with the BC Green Party, condemn this act and bigotry in all its forms,” she said.

“And, while this is deeply unfortunate, it comes as no surprise. As a Chinese-Canadian, I’ve faced similar attacks on my name, my gender, and my race all my life.”

This is not the first time a candidate’s campaign signs have been defaced, during this provincial election. Just last week, one of Vernon-Monashee BC NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu’s signs was tagged with a swastika, a misogynistic slur, as well as scribblings over the image of her face.

“To those who have been subjected to intolerance in our community, know that I and others see you – and we will stand up for you,” Poon said.

“Regardless of the outcome, my hope is that this experience will result in a deeper conversation so that together, we can work towards making the Okanagan more just and inclusive.”

READ: Vernon-Monashee candidate’s campaign sign vandalized with racist, crass graffiti

