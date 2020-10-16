Justin Kulik - BC NDP

Meet the candidate: Kelowna – Lake Country — Justin Kulik (NDP)

NDP candidate committed to fighting climate change

Justin Kulik did not respond to Black Press Media’s request to supply a biography or answers to questions regarding the 2020 election prior to our press deadline.

Justin Kulik is dedicated to fighting for people in Kelowna-Lake Country.

As a university student, he is very supportive of the BC NDP government’s Access Grant program, which makes it more affordable for people to get a post-secondary education.

He knows how important agriculture is to the local economy in the Okanagan, and he is passionate about food security and making sure people have access to affordable, healthy food.

Justin is committed to fighting climate change and is proud of the BC NDP’s continent-leading plan, CleanBC. He will be a strong advocate for protecting B.C.’s clean air, land, and water, while building a low-carbon economy that creates opportunities for all.

— This bio was supplied to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce ahead of its Oct. 20 election forum.

BC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Boundary-Similkameen Wexit candidate faces messy exit
Next story
Meet the candidate: Kelowna – Lake Country — Silverado Socrates (Independent)

Just Posted

(Kyle Geronazzo)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – Kyle Geronazzo (Libertarian)

I’m running for the BC Libertarian Party because I do not believe… Continue reading

(John Janmaat)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – John Janmaat (Green)

John Janmaat grew up in Chilliwack

Justin Kulik - BC NDP
Meet the candidate: Kelowna – Lake Country — Justin Kulik (NDP)

NDP candidate committed to fighting climate change

(Norm Letnick)
Meet the candidate: Kelowna-Lake Country – Norm Letnick (Liberal)

Serving my community is much more to me more than a one-time… Continue reading

Silverado Socrates
Meet the candidate: Kelowna – Lake Country — Silverado Socrates (Independent)

Independent candidate says she’s on track to help positively represent Canada

Mail in ballot, provincial election 2020 (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
B.C. VOTES: 2020: Get those mail-in ballots in the post ASAP

All you need to know about mail-in ballots for the 2020 B.C. election

(File photo)
BREAKING: Multiple shots fired on Columbia Street in Kamloops

The incident was first reported around 7:45 a.m.

Police in Nanaimo are searching for a woman who allegedly threw hot coffee on a McDonald’s employee. (File photo)
Customer throws hot coffee on employee through McDonald’s drive-thru window in Nanaimo

RCMP searching for suspect who could face assault charge

A woman arrives at a polling station to vote in the provincial election in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday May 9, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mail-in ballot uptake in B.C. influenced by political leaning, geography

Voters in the most left-leaning ridings much more likely to request packages than in right-leaning

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

John Brittain has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer to spend life in prison, 25 years before parole

John Brittain murdered four people in a mid-day rampage in 2019; will likely spend rest of life behind bars

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Members of the We, the Secwépemc Unity Camp to Stop the Trans Mountain Pipeline took their message to Trans Mountain's worksite off Mission Flats Road on Oct. 15, 2020. - Facebook
RCMP arrest at least one person at Trans Mountain worksite in Kamloops

Protesters walked across Canadian Pacific Railway tracks and onto the Trans Mountain site

Two more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Interior Health (IH) region overnight. (Getty)
Two additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health region overnight

Twenty-six cases are active, and on isolation, according to Interior Health Authority

Most Read