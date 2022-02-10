PHOTOS: Vernon Christian School marches to North Zone final

Vernon Christian School Royals player Kadence Sayer (with ball) is about to be fouled on a block attempt by Charles Bloom’s Anneliese Sawatsky during the Royals’ 57-35 win Wednesday, Feb. 9, in a North Zone Senior Girls A basketball semifinal at VCS. The Royals advance to Friday’s North Zone final in Salmon Arm. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Christian School Royals shooting guard Caitlin Gingras goes up for two of her game-high 26 points as Charles Bloom Timberwolves defender Jordan Andrews looks on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at VCS. The Royals defeated Bloom 57-35 to advance to the North Zone Senior Girls A Basketball final Friday, Feb. 11, in Salmon Arm against the King’s Christian School Kings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Christian School Royals point guard April Thompson (5) gets close attention from Charles Bloom Timberwolves defender Tori Maltman during the North Zone Senior Girls A basketball semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 9, at VCS. The Royals won 57-35 to advance to the championship game Friday in Salmon Arm against the King’s Christian Kings. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Charles Bloom Timberwolves centre Jordan Andrews grabs a rebound with teammate Tori Maltman (21) and Kadence Sayer of the Vernon Christian Royals looking on during the North Zone Senior Girls A basketball semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 9, at VCS. The Royals won 57-35 to advance to the final Friday night in Salmon Arm vs King’s Christian. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Vernon Christian School Royals guard Caitlin Gingras (2) tries to work her way past Charles Bloom Timberwolves defender Ashleigh Mulholland during the Royals’ 57-35 North Zone Senior Girls A basketball semifinal win Wednesday, Feb. 9, at VCS. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Charles Bloom Timberwolves player Erika Hymas gets some fresh air during a well-earned break at the North Zone Senior Girls A basketball semifinal Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Vernon Christian School. Hymas led the T-Wolves with seven points as they fell 57-35 to the host Royals. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

The Vernon Christian School Royals will face the King’s Christian School Kings from Salmon Arm in the North Zone Senior Girls A basketball final Friday, Feb. 11.

The championship game will be played in Salmon Arm. Both teams have qualified for the Okanagan Valley championships.

The Royals punched their ticket to the final on their home court Wednesday, downing the Charles Bloom Timberwolves of Lumby 57-35.

Caitlin Gingras led all scorers with 26 points for Vernon Christian School while teammate Kadence Spencer added 15.

Erika Hymas led a balanced Lumby attack with seven points while Tori Maltman and Kayla Van Buuren had six apiece.

The Royals tuned up for the Zones with a weekend road trip to the Lower Mainland for exhibitions against the top two A teams in B.C.

Gingras combined for 96 points in the two games, both defeats. She had 53 as Vernon Christian fell 77-73 to the top-ranked Unity Christian Flames, then popped in 43 as the Royals dropped an 81-63 decision to the Credo Christian Kodiaks of Langley, who are ranked No. 2.

