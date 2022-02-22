PHOTOS: Vernon Christian Royals seeded fifth for Okanagan tourney

The North Zone champion Vernon Christian School Royals will take on the host Osoyoos Rattlers in their opening game Thursday, Feb. 24, of the Okanagan Valley Senior Boys A Basketball Championships in the south Okanagan.
Three berths to the provincial championships March 2-5 will be up for grabs.
The Royals are seeded fifth in the eight-team Valleys, the Rattlers are No. 4.
Kelowna Christian School is the top seed.
The Royals advanced to the Okanagan finals by capturing the North Zone pennant on home court with an 89-26 drubbing of Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian Thunder Friday, Feb. 18, at VCS.
All but one of the 10 Royals got on the scoresheet, led by Ben Porter’s game-high 23 points. Nathan Tishenko added 19 and Zack Barry also reached double digits with 14 points.
Jacob Born was the top scorer for King’s Christian with nine points while Malaki Baker added seven and Elijah Jensen chipped in six.
Vernon Christian broke open a 10-point game in the second quarter, outscoring King’s Christian 30-7 to take a 47-14 lead into the intermission.
