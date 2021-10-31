Call of the costumed paddler answered by many in Coldstream

More than 40 paddlers decked out in different costumes took part in a paddle on Kal Lake Halloween Sunday afternoon under ideal conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) “I have found my tribe” shouted the Wicked Witch of Coldstream as she scurried to join others along the beach for a start of a Halloween Sunday paddle on Kal Lake. More than 40 people decked out in costumes took part. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) A man in an orange tuxedo who said he was Jim Carrey’s character in the movie Dumb and Dumber was one of more than 40 participants in a Halloween paddle on Kal Lake Sunday afternoon, Oct. 31. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Confiscating Dorothy’s ruby red slippers, and with a black cat in tow for luck, helped the Wicked Witch of the West stay aloft and dry during a Halloween paddle Sunday, Oct. 31, at Kal Beach. More than 40 people decked out in costumes took part in the fun event. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Seagulls lazing in the chilly waters of Kal Lake look on with curiosity as two witches – one with a built-in parrot on the paddle – take part in a fun event Halloween Sunday afternoon. More than 40 people dressed in costumes took part. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) Thinking she was going to be late, a witch made it from across Kal Lake to the beach in time for the start of a fun paddle where more than 40 people dressed up in Halloween costumes braved the chilly waters under ideal conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star) More than 40 paddlers decked out in different costumes took part in a paddle on Kal Lake Halloween Sunday afternoon under ideal conditions. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

More than 40 paddlers adorned in costumes took advantage of ideal conditions for a late-season paddle on the waters of Coldstream’s Kal Lake Halloween Sunday afternoon.

Organized by the neighbouring Kalavida Surf Shop, those interested in heading out on the water dressed up in their Halloween finest could win prizes for best costume.

Rental boards were available by donation to the local food bank. The Rail Trail Cafe provided snacks and bevvies.

Those dressed up as witches, warlocks Halloween villains from the movies, and one man in an orange tuxedo, Jeff Daniels’ character from Dumb and Dumber, enjoyed gorgeous sunshine, no wind (save for a wake from a boat out toward the middle of the lake across from the Kalamalka Country Club towing a wakeboarder) and glass-like water for the paddle, which began at 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: Halloween’s traditions come from Scotland



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Paddling