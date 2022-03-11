Snow melt reveals Vernon’s garbage

It’s that time of year again when the snow starts disappearing and the garbage starts reappearing!
I went for a walk recently – picking up garbage all the way to the library and back!
You would not believe how much I collected. Just imagine how much cleaner and safer our streets would be if more people got involved.
My idea would be for the city to start a contest called Clean Up Our Neighbourhood. City employees could pass out ballots to anyone spotted picking up garbage. Then, have a draw once a week with prizes like a free bus pass for a month, free parking downtown for a month, tickets to shows, etc.
I have this to say to the people who litter: Stop it! The world is not your garbage can or ashtray!
You are uncaring, disgusting and should be fined $500 for the litter you are leaving.
I got my exercise that day and the streets look a little bit better.
What are your thoughts?
Joan Zimmer
