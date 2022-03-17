Vernon Jubilee Hospital, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Poetic appreciation for Vernon healthcare

LETTER: Resident rhymes recent experience

One day I woke up really in pain

didn’t know what to do, was I insane

I called an ambulance to take me away

Thankful for a great crew to this day.

Firemen first shovelled snow to the door

so ambulance crew could get to the floor

They came into house said “no worry”

Checked me out quick and off in a hurry

To Vernon Jubilee trauma in a dash

In the hospital treatment in a flash

I was poked and prodded everywhere

to find out why the pain was still there.

They sent me to a room upstairs

so they could find my innards affairs.

They managed to get pain under control

doctors, nurses and staff achieved the goal.

So grateful for the professional team.

Four days and get to go home, a real dream.

Thanks everyone.

Keep going sixth floor student nurse Jack.

Steven Pinchin

READ MORE: Substance-use services, mental health support increased in Vernon

READ MORE: COVID crisis puts strain on Vernon hospital: physician

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HealthcareHospitals

Previous story
Coldstream man offers compelling reasons for going solar
Next story
Robert Barron column: Fond memories of ‘Paddy’s Day’

Just Posted

Crystal Head, of Vernon, was Interior Health's first nurse prescriber. (Photo submitted)
Vernon nurses among the first to tackle ‘toxic drug crisis’

Reagan Milburn (left), Luke Buss each scored for the Vernon Vipers Wednesday, March 16, in their 4-1 B.C. Hockey League win over the Centennials in Merritt. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers rally in third to beat Merritt

(File photo/Capital News)
BC Hydro draws closer to second power line for West Kelowna and area customers

Dustin Heltman is wanted by RCMP and believed to be in the North Okanagan Shuswap area. (RCMP photo)
Wanted man believed to be in North Okanagan