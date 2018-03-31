Needles, red lights, sewer, city and hospital

There have been several articles in your last few editions about needles showing up over Vernon, now that the snow is beginning to melt. Places you might not even expect to find discarded needles. One Vernon mother’s young child almost came in contact with one such needle. As a parent, I could only imagine the fright she must have felt. I am not sure what the health risks are if someone is “pricked” with a dirty needle. I think the solution is quite simple though. Why not have the people who threw the needles away, clean up their mess. I’m sure they could take a couple hours from their busy day to help keep the place they call home clean.

S. Russell

The contractor for the City of Vernon started the installation of sewers on our street on March 18. The contract for this job was awarded on Aug. 3, 2017, two month’s before any meeting with the residents to “ask” us if we were in favor of this sewer. Most of us said no! I was told our petition did not matter. Also, once the sewer was in, if we did not hook up to it, we would still be charged a maintenance fee for not using it, as it would require maintenance. As usual, city to taxpayers tuff stuff. Signed, a widower, retired and on my “big” government pension.

Edward Newington

If that problem (Armstrong dog bylaw) bothers you, how would you react to knowing the City doesn’t tell citizens about their legal property right to be compensated fair market value for land they routinely take for road allowance. The City is obligated by law to follow correct procedures to acquire any portion of your property. It is known for this City to take road allowance in exchange for approval to develop a panhandle driveway and lot. If that has happened to you, you are entitled to payment or the City will have to return your land if you weren’t correctly informed of your property rights.

Nancy Smith

Just over six years ago my wife and I moved to the wonderful city of Vernon, from the West (wet) Coast. We love it here and I have become involved in a number of organizations here. As a result of being retired and around the city quite a bit with my volunteering etc. I see more and more drivers running red lights, like I used to see people run yellow lights.

Most days of the week, I am at an intersection where someone feels that just can’t wait a minute or two longer, they just have to go though the red light. I now feel that when I get a green light I better check to the right and left to see if it is safe to go though. Are people in such a hurry that they are willing to kill or seriously someone or themselves because they just don`t have another minute to spare? We can’t have police or cameras at every intersection. I hope that I don’t get killed in Vernon going through a green light. Also just over three years ago at the crosswalk on 27th by St. James Church I had a “WALK” sign, I thankfully looked to my left before crossing the street because someone decided to fly though the RED light. I was within a second or two of getting killed as the driver was in the curb lane.

Karl Schoenberger

Vernon

From my experience, the Vernon Jubilee Hospital’s emergency department is the black spot in B.C. health care.

Let me inform you that time and time again I had been told of this reputation (even from my lawyer) but I couldn’t believe it until I experienced it for myself last week with my 85-year-old lady friend (who wishes to remain anonymous) who barely survived after a visit to this ward. She has no children, is widowed, private, no family near Vernon, financially secure in one of the best care homes (assisted living) in this city.

She was admitted by ambulance on Feb. 21 after lunch. She had symptoms of flu and bladder infection. The assisted living care home had a widespread flu outbreak. I live in Kamloops and didn’t arrive until 8:30 p.m. to see her feeble tiny frame propped up so uncomfortably with her little head hanging down, no pillow, no neck supports, her legs hanging off the bed. I told her to buzz to go to the bathroom – even that took 1/2 hour in emerg and they were not busy as I observed empty beds that evening (9:30 p.m.). Two pleasant nurses came at my request to position her properly but why didn’t her nurse figure that out hours ago? A doctor somehow felt it was fine to dispatch her the next afternoon even though she was too weak to walk! My fiance had to use the hospital wheelchair to carry her out – and borrowed it to drop her off to her room in the care home. He lifted her out of the chair – she couldn’t do it on her own! I decided to check on her two hours later only to find her splayed on the couch, listless, with a raging temperature, dehydrated and experiencing non-stop diarreah.

Kamloops resident