MP Tracy Gray

MP Tracy Gray: The spirit of Kelowna-Lake Country

The Kelowna- Lake Country MP in your service report

We are amidst a very different holiday season than we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes.

With health restrictions in place, instead of gathering around the dinner table, we’ll be gathering around webcams.

Familiar traditions have been put on pause – as we wait to come together to connect with friends and family.

This has been a year filled with unprecedented challenges and uncertainty, including mental health and social isolation. Many of us have lost loved ones for varying reasons and this year has made it particularly hard.

While it may not feel like the holidays of old, what has remained unchanged, is our community spirit.

Whether it be shoveling a neighbours’ driveway, or raising money for one of many wonderful charities, and not for profits serving our community, we continue to find ways to connect and support one another.

These acts of service and caring for each other are what inspire hope for us all.

It is more important than ever to support our local artisans, farmers, arts, faith organizations and small businesses, who’ve had a tough year. And, not only during the holiday season, but as we progress into 2021.

Thank you to everyone who has stepped up and shown your strength and resiliency.

From my family to yours, I wish you Seasons Greetings and a safe and Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, and Happy New Year.

If you need any assistance with programs or have any thoughts to share, feel free to reach out. 250-470-5075 or tracy.gray@parl.gc.ca.

Stay Well.

