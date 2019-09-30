LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Dear Editor:

I’ve just finished dutifully washing recyclables as I have been for years and years. I ask myself what is the point?

Now I have always suspected that not absolutely everything is recycled but I’ve been gullible enough to think the figure may be, say, around 90 per cent. Now I hear that it is more like nine per cent.

Nine per cent?

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries to burn, plough into the earth or push into the sea. Apparently there is huge money to be made in “recycling.”

I live in a town that has spent time and effort providing us with special plastic bins each for yard waste, recyclables and garbage (which needs to be in plastic bags.)

These are picked up by special trucks with special loading abilities (no doubt costly) and I ask myself what is the point?

So now it’s election time and I ask myself what is the point?

So far, every government we have ever had supports business-as-usual in spite of their promises and pretty words.

Perhaps it’s time to elect a government who has never had the chance to lie to us, one in fact who may actually mind the store, one who truly believes that the planet is not out toilet.

Young people are grasping the point and are not the dupes their elders have been. Perhaps they should be allowed to vote at the age of 16 but then, with business-as-usual governments, that will never happen because why would the Liberals or Conservatives want to ever have to change?

I will vote because our grandchildren need us to make better decisions for their futures.

That is the point.

Susanne Cooper

Summerland

