LETTER: What is the point of recycling

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries

Dear Editor:

I’ve just finished dutifully washing recyclables as I have been for years and years. I ask myself what is the point?

Now I have always suspected that not absolutely everything is recycled but I’ve been gullible enough to think the figure may be, say, around 90 per cent. Now I hear that it is more like nine per cent.

Nine per cent?

Apparently we have been sending our plastic garbage to third world countries to burn, plough into the earth or push into the sea. Apparently there is huge money to be made in “recycling.”

READ ALSO: RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

READ ALSO: Recycling ambassadors head back to Okanagan streets

I live in a town that has spent time and effort providing us with special plastic bins each for yard waste, recyclables and garbage (which needs to be in plastic bags.)

These are picked up by special trucks with special loading abilities (no doubt costly) and I ask myself what is the point?

So now it’s election time and I ask myself what is the point?

So far, every government we have ever had supports business-as-usual in spite of their promises and pretty words.

Perhaps it’s time to elect a government who has never had the chance to lie to us, one in fact who may actually mind the store, one who truly believes that the planet is not out toilet.

Young people are grasping the point and are not the dupes their elders have been. Perhaps they should be allowed to vote at the age of 16 but then, with business-as-usual governments, that will never happen because why would the Liberals or Conservatives want to ever have to change?

I will vote because our grandchildren need us to make better decisions for their futures.

That is the point.

Susanne Cooper

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Rural B.C. takes another hit from the NDP

Just Posted

Fourth annual Third Space Family Festival deemed a success

Four-hundred people attended the event

Crystal Mountain to re-open under new name this winter

A music festival will be held on the hill on Oct. 5 to raise money for the new ski resort

Winter tires mandatory on most BC highways starting Tuesday

Winter is coming and so is winter tire season…

Ex Nihilo Vineyards raises $26,000 for heart treatment services at Kelowna General

The funds were raised in July during the El Nihilo Vineyards summer concert series

Okanagan Concert Guide for October and November

Live music acts such as Shinedown, Burton Cummings and City and Colour will play the Okanagan this fall

Spotlight on B.C.: Setting the agenda on key election issues

The latest in our four-part series looks at climate change’s role in the Oct. 21 vote

Remains of B.C. men confirmed in crashed plane missing for 31 years

Ernie Whitehead and Len Dykhuizen took off from Eagle Bay on a fishing trip, never to be seen again

Author of Vancouver Sun anti-diversity op-ed to speak at UBC

Mark Hecht’s piece was taken down and paper’s editor-in-chief apologized for running it

Okanagan search and rescue continues for overdue hunter

Gordon Solloway, 74, has been missing since Thursday

Historic hall was located at Peach Orchard Campground in Summerland

Ellison Hall was officially opened in October, 1911

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Morning Start: Do you remember which famous Hollywood star died 64 years ago?

Your morning start for Monday, September 30th, 2019

Scheer, Trudeau talk platforms, firearms in Toronto; Singh stays out west

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

Most Read