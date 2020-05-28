(Stock photo)

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reviewed

Questions raised about feasibility of proposed power project

Dear Editor:

Does Summerland really need a solar farm?

It appears that at least three of our councillors are uncomfortable with this project, particularly the proposed location.

Given the financial constraints the district finds itself under during these unprecedented times, it is very appropriate to review significant expenditures the district is considering.

This solar project will cost taxpayers $1 million and upper levels of government a further $6 million. This very expensive solar project has no environmental benefit as solar is less “green” than the hydro-electric power we currently use.

It will also have no financial benefit as the fees we have to pay FortisBC for electricity is determined during the peak in January.

In fact, if we generate our own power, we will simply have to pay FortisBC more in penalties (ratchet fees.)

The site selection process included 108 sites and didn’t consider value, land use, or much else.

It just so happens that the top site, currently under consideration, is probably the most valuable undeveloped site owned by the district. It is also the gateway for sewer service to the Deer Ridge area and would provide significant revenue should the site be sold for development. I wonder what site number two on the list of 108 is?

I agree with the letter from John Bennest noting this is a vanity project that makes no environmental or financial sense.

At the very least, Mayor Boot should not be moving forward with a project of this magnitude with three councillors opposed. If a greater majority cannot be achieved, the project should be abandoned.

Ian McIntosh

Summerland

