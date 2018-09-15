Letter: Still no deal after four days of negotiations

Kelowna - These past few days have been disappointing for BCGEU

Open letter to Thompson Okanagan communities:

We are writing to update the community on the outcome of the most recent round of talks between Gateway and the BCGEU.

When the union asked us to return to mediation we had hoped this meant the union would come to the table with more reasonable expectations, unfortunately these past few days of mediation have resulted in further disappointment.

Negotiations ended after we presented the union with a monetary package that had proposed wage increases that would have every employee receiving an increase from 7 per cent to as much as 19 per cent in the first year alone.

These wages, in addition to tips of $8 to $12 per hour, would see our employees making well over market rates. Our proposal is well above other recent settlements in British Columbia both by government and private companies.

Yet, after more than five weeks without discussion, the union continues to propose wage increases of more than 24 per cent. Their wage proposals remain above the wages of even the largest casinos operating 24/7 in Metro Vancouver.

If the union was really serious about bargaining and bringing an end to the strike then they would have come prepared with a serious monetary package. A 24 per cent increase in wages in the first year is clearly in excess of any reasonable wage increase and simply not competitive for any business, including ours.

We are very disappointed that we are again at the end of a mediation session without a tentative collective agreement. The union seemed more interested in maligning our business at every opportunity than having serious discussions at the bargaining table to get a deal and get employees back to work.

More than 600 of our employees have now been on strike for more than 10 weeks – which is causing harm to them and the business. Everyone is losing except for the union leadership who continue to get paid regularly, and they are the ones who continue to stall the process.

In the meantime, our operations in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Kamloops remain open for business and we hope our customers will visit us soon.

Tanya Gabara

Director of public relations, Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited

Previous story
Letter: Politicians put developers before park access
Next story
Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’ aren’t really that golden

Just Posted

Snoozed through the news this week? Browse through our top stories

Kelowna - Every weekend, we select popular stories from the week for your convenience

Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Nomination packages were accepted until Friday

Have a date but you’re a messy eater? Here are a few places you can go

Enjoy Kelowna’s finest dining, while avoiding a mess

Kelowna coaches train top young baseball athletes in Canada

Evan Bailey and Geoff White are headed to the Blue Jays T12 Tournament

Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna Warriors 4-3

B.C.Hockey League play in Vernon Friday at Kal Tire Place

Maverick MP Maxime Bernier says racists have no place in his party

Bernier’s defended his new party which is gaining support from a fringe political group

Postal workers table counter demands as strike looms at Canada Post

On Sept. 26, postal workers will be in legal strike position; Canada Post could lock out employees

Canadian military drawing up plans for extending Iraq military mission

Even with an extension, peace and stability appear a long way off for many Iraqis

Man killed in shootout with B.C. RCMP, watchdog investigating

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident Friday in rural area south of Rose Hill in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Severe rain, hail forces evacuation of B.C. homeless camp, flooding

Maple Ridge streets flooded, part of mall roof collapses.

Letter: Emergency staff at KGH saved my life and deserve appreciation

Kelowna - The reception by the emergency section was efficient, expeditious and courteous.

Letter: An ode to the season: Summer in the Smokanogan

So our summers, still here and I love it, so there!

Letter: The so-called ‘Golden Years’ aren’t really that golden

Kelowna - They ought to be forced to live with a senior for weeks and weeks.

Letter: Still no deal after four days of negotiations

Kelowna - These past few days have been disappointing for BCGEU

Most Read