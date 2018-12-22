Letter: Legalizing marijuana saves tax dollars

To the editor:

Despite the controversy, marijuana was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced in June of 2018 that marijuana would be legalized. This sparked many arguments from groups of citizens. Varying groups of residents have voiced their opinions on how young people will be affected by this drug and the negative effects this will have on the future generation. But even with the negative attributes, legalizing marijuana is the right choice for Canada.

One of the most evident reasons is that legalizing cannabis will save the government money. Even though at times it seems that all the authorities care about is the cost, how do you want your taxes dollars spent? Do you want them spent on chasing drug users, or would you like them to spend your hard earned money on infrastructure, or education improvements? By legalizing this drug, the government will save money which in the end will save the hard earned tax dollars for better things.

To further the fact that legalizing cannabis is the right choice for this nation, this drug will have to uphold strict health guidelines. Previous to the legalization, black market marijuana was being laced with fentanyl and other deadly drugs. This is highly dangerous because drugs like fentanyl have a fifty-four per cent chance of killing a person But now, marijuana will have to uphold health guidelines, so it will be safer for public use.

Everyone always wants a safer, more thriving country, so legalizing marijuana is the path for Canada to embark on. Although there are many cons to approving the use of cannabis, Trudeau made the right decision on legalizing this drug. Because of his choice, we now live in a country that is not only safer, but we live in a country that is saving citizens’ hard-earned tax dollars for better use.

Ashley M., Grade 8

Kelowna Christian School