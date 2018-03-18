Letter: Lake Country, do you hear the barking?

To the editor:

Do people in Lake Country hear the barking dogs across Okanagan Lake near Fintry?

If you get tired of listening to all the barking, can you please say something to the RDCO about it? I live in Valley of the Sun, and RDCO refuses to do anything about the barking here. The BC Ombudsman has ruled that RDCO’s policy requiring more than one property to complain about a barking dog is fair, so I am asking for your help.

Please call RDCO dog control at 250-469-6284 if the barking is getting to you like it has with me for the last eight years. I am hoping someone cares about the well-being of these stressed out dogs whose barking is never acknowledged by their owners. Please yelp! Arf arf!

Sharon Schnurr, Valley of the Sun

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.