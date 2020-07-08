Email letters to letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com Email letters to news@summerlandreview.com

LETTER: Customer service builds strong support

Company showed positive attitude and swift response

Dear Editor:

About 30 years ago, I bought a spray paint system. It worked well until recently when the spray gun failed.

I contacted the manufacturer and the customer service I received was beyond excellent.

The person I first spoke to understood the problem immediately and transferred me to another department where the problem was solved without any hiccups.

They even called me back, twice, to make sure that everything was satisfactory and to suggest something further.

I was impressed with their positive attitude, their ready knowledge and the willingness to take the time to deal with all that needed to be dealt with.

I was not a nuisance and there was no thought of a brush-off.

I was sent away happy.

That experience was so memorable that it made me think of the several times I had heard from friends about bad experiences they had with local businesses over legitimate problems.

I had a few myself and had even been witness to more than one customer stomping out of a store frustrated and angry, never to return.

Often, the mantra is, “Support your local business.”

That works both ways. A local business isn’t just there to supply goods and take in money.

They’re there to offer a service, build a client base, be part of the community and create an atmosphere of good will, trust and to create good relationships.

A good business is an integral member of the community.

Customer service is one part of all that.

Customer service builds a loyal customer base.

When a business bends over backwards to be helpful, the customer remembers and returns.

When they’re treated with suspicion, disrespect and bad faith, they remember that too, tell their friends and start looking to Amazon (who has good customer support.)

Respect your customers.

Over and over again, it’s been shown that, while good customer service might cause a momentary inconvenience, or even expense, it rewards you with long-term happy customers, who tell their friends.

I must add there are many local businesses with excellent client relations, who are helpful, work in a very pleasant atmosphere and thrive.

It’s like they are your friends and are on your side.

Ron Stacy

Summerland

Letter to the Editor

