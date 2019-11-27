LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

Dr. Day’s proposals will create longer waiting times for those who cannot afford to pay

Dear Editor:

I’ve been following Cambie Surgery Centre’s attack on our public health care system with interest and concern.

I am worried that if Cambie wins, doctors working in a public health care system will be incentivised to push patients into the private system where patients who can afford it, pay more out of their own pockets.

Dr. Day’s proposals will create longer waiting times for those who cannot afford to pay for private service and it suggests that those who are wealthy have greater need than the rest of us.

It is his wish to introduce a two-tier health system, one of high quality for the rich and another of lesser quality for those who cannot afford the cost.

His proposal will increase costs for medical insurance programs particularly those provided for employers, the self-employed and those seeking additional medical insurance from private insurance providers.

Dr. Day is even arguing that the private medical services should be allowed to charge whatever they wish and at the same time still being subsidized by the public system.

I encourage everyone to write to their government representative to express your opposition to Dr. Day’s attempt to dismantle our medical system in Canada.

Terry Green

Summerland

