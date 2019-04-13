Letter: Call for citizen government watchdogs

To the editor:

The problem with government is there is no citizen watchdog groups overseeing anything.

We need a citizen watchdog group that is not put in place by government itself, so government can’t make corrupt-like legislation deferring prosecution.

Th e citizen watchdog group should be able to look into anything and report anything to the people.

The first I heard of deferring prosecution was after news of SNC Lavalin was released, and not when the corrupt legislation was actually passed.

Deferring prosecution legislation should never have been allowed.

Thank you Jody Wilson-Raybould for being the upstanding citizen you are, and for bringing our attention to this saga.

Sharon Schnurr

Kelowna

