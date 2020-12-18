Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

EDITORIAL: Listen to the medical experts

Misinformation about COVID-19 could prove deadly

There’s a lot of vital, accurate information about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There are regular updates about the number of new cases and deaths. There is ongoing research into the virus, how to treat it and how to prevent it from spreading. And, there are details about the new vaccines which are now becoming available.

This information is coming from the medical community, including Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, and Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s public health officer.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Two more deaths in Oliver’s McKinney Place

READ ALSO: 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

Both are leading health care officials, and are considered experts when they present information about the pandemic.

In 2006, Tam was a co-chair of a federal report on pandemic preparedness. Henry worked with the Canada Pandemic Influenza Plan, prepared in 2017.

They are among the most knowledgeable people in the world when it comes to pandemics. The same holds true for others who have devoted years of their lives to studying medicine and medical research.

Their knowledge provides guidance as we cope with COVID.

At the same time, there are also numerous people who are spreading half-truths and outright lies about the virus. These include COVID-deniers, those suggesting disproved and potentially dangerous treatment options, and uninformed folks questioning the validity of medical science.

The misinformation is dangerous, to the point of being deadly. Disregarding preventative measures puts us all at severe risk.

Repeating questionable or unproven statements discrediting treatment options is beyond reckless.

In Canada, an average of one in 25 closed COVID-19 cases resulted in a death, and many more have ongoing long-term health problems as a result. (A closed case is one in which the patient has either recovered or died. The statistics do not include those who are still battling the virus.)

When all cases, active and recovered, are calculated, the death rate is around 2.85 per cent, according to statistics from the federal government.

The only way to handle this virus is by following the best, most accurate information available. This means listening to the medical experts who know about COVID-19 and controlling pandemics.

Recommendations and directives from Tam, Henry and others are aimed at public safety. Ignoring or discounting them can have fatal consequences.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEditorials

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘I am tired, and my soul hurts’: B.C. nurse reflects on working in ICU unit during COVID

Just Posted

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
EDITORIAL: Listen to the medical experts

Misinformation about COVID-19 could prove deadly

(Image courtesy CDC)
60 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health, two new deaths in long-term care

The total number of cases in the region is now at 3,124

The Regional District of North Okanagan has completed a wildfire mitigation program in partnership with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC. (RDNO photo)
North Okanagan district completes wildfire mitigation program

Efforts were made to clear fuels on Blue Nose Mountain to protect water supply from future wildfires

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
16 additional cases identified in Big White COVID-19 cluster

The number of cases from the ski resort is now at 76

Cases of COVID-19 have been announced at two more Kelowna schools. (File photo)
Two more Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 exposures

In the past three days, 13 local schools have reported COVID-19 exposures, some repeatedly

The Vasquez family (Contributed to Black Press Media)
Make-A-Wish helps Carlee, 8, and family break out of routine with Disney

Critically ill kids put on a Brave Face every day. Now you can, too, in support of Make-A-Wish

Two more deaths were reported McKinney Place in Oliver. (File)
COVID-19: Two more deaths in South Okanagan long-term care facility

McKinney Place in Oliver currently has 56 cases of the virus

Penticton Law Courts
Nine months jail for Okanagan crash that left one woman a quadriplegic

Silous Paul sentenced for causing crash that left four friends permanently injured

Canada Post has moved up parcel delivery deadlines within Canada in response to unprecedented holiday demand during COVID-19 but is still telling Canadians to expect delays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Salmon Arm, Revelstoke postal workers ask for patience, kindness during busy season

Canada Post union rep says processing plants backed up by 200 trucks on average

Takuo Nakanishi takes a physically distanced photo of his children Soyoka and Arata with a Santa wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, in Abbotsford, B.C, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sees 624 more COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

No new outbreaks in health care system

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2020, file photo, health care workers prepare to test motorists for COVID-19 at a testing site outside McCoy Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)
Interior Health ‘cautiously optimistic’ following drop in COVID-19 cases, testing at Big White

To date, 44 of the cases reside on Big White Mountain and 57 remain active.

Chilliwack Free Reformed Church on Yale Road (seen on Dec. 1, 2020)was one of three churches in Chilliwack receiving a total of $18,400 in fines for repeatedly violating provincial public health orders. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches fined $18,400 for violating B.C.’s COVID ban on gatherings

RCMP issue fines on Dec. 17 for repeated offences

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read