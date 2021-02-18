EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions continue

Preventing a new outbreak is far easier than coping with an increase in the number of new cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases is decreasing in British Columbia and across Canada, but the province is not easing restrictions just yet.

The present restrictions include wearing a mask in all public buildings and limit gatherings to one’s immediate household. Because of the restrictions, there are limits on what people may do, especially on events and places where others are also present.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s top doctor has hinted COVID-19 restrictions may not lift as planned

READ ALSO: Quebec, Nova Scotia and Alberta begin relaxing COVID-19 restrictions

While British Columbia is maintaining its COVID-19 regulations, other parts of Canada once again beginning to ease some of their restrictions.

Some have questioned why the restrictions are still needed in this province, now that the number of new cases and the number of active cases are both decreasing. Others have asked if the restrictions imposed during the worst of the second wave of this pandemic have been too severe.

For almost a year, COVID-19 has been a household term. New statistics about the pandemic are released daily, and updates on restrictions are issued regularly.

And although the number of cases has been decreasing, there are now new, more contagious strains of the virus. Preventing a new outbreak is far easier and far less costly than coping with a sudden increase in the number of new cases.

Already we have had more than 800,000 recorded cases of COVID-19 and more than 20,000 deaths. Worldwide, there have been more than 108 million cases of COVID-19, according to information compiled on worldometers.info, and more than 2.3 million people have died. These numbers are significant. In addition, some who have had COVID-19 continue to have health issues as a result of their bout with this virus.

Vaccines have been developed, but it will still take some time before a significant percentage of the population has been vaccinated. Acquiring and distributing the vaccines remains a challenge in Canada.

Until that time, restrictions will continue. It is possible some of the regulations may be eased in the coming months, but as long as the pandemic remains among us, some measures will be needed in order to slow its spread.

— Black Press

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEditorials