Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Should I get an electric car? I get asked this question constantly, and the short answer is “yes”.

Then the follow up questions go like this:

  • I only drive a few kilometres a week…
  • Isn’t making electric cars much worse for the environment than gas powered cars?
  • My gas vehicle is paid for, is it worthwhile to buy an electric car?

So this week let’s tease apart some of these claims, focusing mainly on the financial. First it helps to understand that for annual cost of owning a car, only two items differ between an electric vehicle (EV) and a conventional vehicle: the amount of money you spend on gas, and the amount of repairs.

Only two items differ between an EV and a conventional vehicle: cost of fuel and the amount of repairs.

So the largest cost associated with a vehicle is related to the purchase price: depreciation and the interest you pay on the car loan. Buying an EV means paying less for your “fuel” and expecting fewer repairs (electric engines are much simpler than combustion engines). That still leaves 65 percent of the costs of car ownership identical for EV and gas-powered cars.

I only drive 35 km per week…

Remember “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle”? For cars it should be “Drive less, use public transit, buy an EV”. If you drive very little (or better yet, do most of your errands on a bicycle) you will not see much of an improvement in your carbon footprint from buying an electric car. I recommend that if you drive less than 300 kilometres per month, rather than buy an electric car.

My gas vehicle is paid for, is it worthwhile to buy an electric car?

The best calculator I’ve found to compare total costs of any random vehicle (of any value) to electric cars is the US Alternative Fuels Data Center. You will have to live with imperial units such as MPG and choose Pennsylvania as your location (for the price of gas). However it offers a built-in list of cars back to 2005 and has the ability to add a “custom car”. What you will learn from this site is identical to the advice you would get from Cartalk: it’s always cheaper to repair a vehicle you have paid off, than to go out and buy a new one.

READ MORE: Kelowna student to drive electric vehicle to Ontario conference to raise awareness about climate change

Isn’t making electric cars much worse for the environment than gas powered cars?

The tricky bit of EV manufacturing is the lithium battery that allows EVs to drive 200 miles on a full charge. Currently, if you add up all the bits that go into an EV and all the bits that go into a gas powered vehicle, the creation of an EV emits about 20% more carbon than the gas vehicle. But this is not written in stone. All the countries participating in the Paris agreement are working hard to “decarbonize” their electricity: as that happens each years new EV models will have less and less carbon embedded in their creation. Additionally as we decarbonize the electric grid, you are charging with lower-carbon electricity, and your EV will make up for their lithium-debt after driving fewer miles.

The Union of Concerned Scientists state “Battery electric cars make up for their higher manufacturing emissions within eighteen months of driving”.

READ MORE: Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Keep in mind that we already have an active and successful recycling program for your lead starter battery: you pay a core charge when you purchase the battery, and get it back when you return your old battery for recycling. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Lithium batteries can be reused as is: there are already entrepreneurs waiting for discarded batters to hit the market in large numbers.

What we are not exploring here is the leverage you wield if you buy an electric vehicle now. If you purchase an EV you are voting with your feet. The more EVs that are purchased, the more the price will drop. The cost of building a lithium battery has dropped by about seven percent per year. Owning an EV states to anyone on the road, and your relatives and friends that you have invested in a greener future. OK boomer, there you have it.

Missed last week’s column?

Dyer: The road we didn’t take

About Kristy Dyer:

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley clean energy firms before moving (happily!) to sunny Penticton. Comments to Kristy.Dyer+BP@gmail.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
HERGOTT: Goodbye column
Next story
Kootnekoff: New workplace harassment and violence requirements

Just Posted

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm likely linked to Kelowna outbreak, says Interior Health

A team of doctors, nurses and health investigators are at the Krazy Cherry Farm to test employees

Lake Country motorhome fire deemed suspicious

Vehicle found fully engulfed Tuesday, July 14, just before 8:30 p.m.

Okanagan College bestows highest honour to five individuals

Couple from Westbank First Nation and men from Vernon, Kelowna and Shuswap named Honourary Fellows

United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

The 2020 recipients will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support

21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

Health officials urge British Columbians to enjoy summer safely as surge continues

Separate trials set for 2018 Kelowna Canada Day killing

Four people have been charged with manslaughter in relation to Esa Carriere’s death, including two youths

Kootnekoff: New workplace harassment and violence requirements

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years.

Dyer: Buying an electric car

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Summerland Museum to hold walking tours

Community’s past will be explained during series of summer tours

Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

Home of Indo-Canadian family in Summerland was targeted on evening of July 13

HERGOTT: Goodbye column

Paul Hergott is taking a break from writing for Black Press

Province agrees to multimillion-dollar payout for alleged victims of Kelowna social worker

Robert Riley Saunders is accused of misappropriating funds of children — often Indigenous — in his care

Wet June, dry July: Okanagan on track for hot summer

Environment Canada said the summer and early fall will most likely be warmer than average

Most Read