(Pixabay.com)

COLUMN: Spark your joy with a clean and clutter-free home

Experts offer advice for effective spring cleaning

It’s time to spring clean the house. How is it possible that this time of year is here again?

Spending so much of our lives indoors, the house is ready for windows to fling open and let the fresh air in. That’s a good place to start, but by no means the end to a cleaner home.

A clean home is more than scrubbed floors and washed windows. Perhaps you strive for less clutter in your life. After all, an organized space is the sign of an organized mind, but over time and with the natural ebb and flow of life, the organized spaces quickly get covered up with stuff. That’s where the saying “A place for everything and everything in its place” comes in handy.

There are a multitude of experts ready to enlighten you on how to live a clutter free existence and keep your home clean and tidy. These experts write books, and the library lends them out all year round.

READ ALSO: Airbnb requires hosts to commit to enhanced cleaning to calm COVID-19 fears

READ ALSO: Needle clean-up crew returns to North Okanagan

Begin with Marie Kondo’s The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up. Written in 2014 on the cusp of what would become a revolution of de-cluttering and cleaning books, Kondo asks us to find the joy in each item we own. If it doesn’t spark joy for you, then out it goes. Not entirely eco-friendly, but still an entertaining book to read.

The latest and greatest in an organized life is The Home Edit, by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. A colourful book with beautiful pictures that will get you drooling about how glorious an orderly home can be.

They provide a partial list of knick-knacks present in most homes that can be safely tossed. I need to see that list.

The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning, by Margareta Magnusson is not as bad as it sounds. In fact, it’s all about the “process of clearing out unnecessary belongings that can be undertaken at any age or life stage but should be done sooner than later, before others have to do it for you.” The author uses humour and charm to help us become more comfortable with letting stuff go.

The less “stuff” we have, the less cleaning and tidying up is needed. After all, cleaning is just “putting things away in a less obvious place.”

When it comes time to put on the rubber gloves, read Squeaky Green: the Method Guide to Greening Up Your Cleaning Up, by Adam Lowry and Eric Ryan. The makers of Method products wrote a clever and informative room by room guide to using less toxic chemicals to clean our homes.

The last book I would recommend on this subject is A Year for You: Release the Clutter, Reduce Your Stress, Reclaim Your Life, by Stephanie Bennett Vogt. The author teaches you how to reorient yourself to a more relaxed, spacious and joyous way of living. A way to spark joy within yourself, and live a peaceful, happy life. I think I’ve changed my mind – you should read this book first. There is always time to clean later.

Caroline McKay is the community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Columnist

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Considering short-term rental units

Just Posted

A ticket bought in Vernon is one of 10 guaranteed match winners worth $100,000 from the Lotto 649 draw conducted Saturday, March 27. (Lotto BC photo)
$100K lottery ticket purchased in Vernon

Number is one of 10 guaranteed match winners for $100,000

(Jason Emde photo)
Japanese hair salon takes Vernon B.C.’s namesake

Former resident’s brother-in-law, who lives in Gifu, Japan, named the salon after his hometown

Downtown Days returns to Vernon Saturday, April 3, 2021. (DVA photo)
WATCH: Window-shopping Easter egg hunt on in Vernon next week

The Downtown Vernon Association also announced the return of free Saturday parking April 3

The Friesen family has donated $150,000 to Okanagan College in Kelowna. (Submitted)
Okanagan family donates $150k to support local college students

“It’s a privilege to give back to the community that’s given so much to us,” said Dianne Friesen.

Iris Optometrists and Opticians, located in Vernon's Village Green Shopping Centre, had 44 pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses stolen Thursday, March 25, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
$15K in designer sunglasses stolen from Vernon business

Forty-four pairs of Maui Jim sunglasses were stolen from a store in the Village Green Centre

Several videos shared on social media show a man, who appears to be the suspect, being taken down and arrest arrested by a swarm of police. (Twitter/Sam Garrett)
VIDEO: Suspect in custody after 1 woman dead, multiple stabbed in North Vancouver

Footage circulating social media shows a man with a knife swarmed by police on Lynn Valley Road

An RCMP officer speaks with a woman while sitting on the curb outside the Lynn Valley Library, in North Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, March 27, 2021. Police say multiple victims were stabbed inside and outside the library today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Trudeau, Horgan offer condolences after fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Six people were taken to hospital, one woman was killed

The Outreach Urban Health Centre on 455 Leon Avenue is moving to 1649 Pandosy Street. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Interior Health expands downtown Kelowna outreach health centre

The goal is to provide wraparound services for the area’s vulnerable population

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. Questions facing British Columbia’s mining sector shed light on what’s to come as the province works to match its laws with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. mining laws raise questions as province looks to implement UN declaration

UNDRIP requires governments to get consent before taking actions that affect Indigenous Peoples

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Pixabay.com)
COLUMN: Spark your joy with a clean and clutter-free home

Experts offer advice for effective spring cleaning

Friends and family members of Shaelene Keeler Bell help hang a banner along Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Bradner Road on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Bell of Chilliwack was last seen on Jan. 30, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Hwy 1 banner latest step in family’s search for B.C. woman missing for 8 weeks

Large banner featuring 23-year-old Shaelene Bell of Chilliwack can be seen on Hwy 1 in Abbotsford

A fire off 40 Street Northeast, Saturday March 27. (Jim Elliot, Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters battle grass fire north of the city

So far, the fire has consumed an area the size of a soccer field

Most Read