The Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library has introduced the Virtual Film Club.

COLUMN: Library branch presents Virtual Film Club

Summerland branch of Okanagan Regional Library to show next film on July 10

Entertainment, what an incredibly broad term.

For some it is music while for others it is the theatre. There are those who can’t get enough of their books and those who love to play every kind of game.

As many forms of entertainment as there are, one stands out at the top of the list: movies and television.

For most people watching a movie or a great tv show is a way to unwind, escape or just kick back, not to mention a way to eat a whole tub of popcorn.

But as wildly popular as movies and television are, when most people think of libraries that is not the first thing that comes to mind. There are so many wonderful resources libraries offer that the audiovisual resources tend to slip into the shadows.

Today we give movies, also known as feature films, the spotlight they deserve.

The Summerland branch of the ORL, has endless resources including movies, documentaries and television shows, to name a few.

If your interests lie in learning about great Canadian rivers or picking up new yoga routines, or if you want to catch the newest and hottest movie or binge a classic tv show, check out our website. You’ll be amazed at what you find.

Your library card gives you free access to numerous resources in various formats to meet all different needs and interests. There are physical DVDs that can be ordered through curb-side pick-up or multiple on-line formats to enjoy from home. Take a peek at IndieFlix or Kanopy Streaming Films and give something new a try.

If community connection is what you crave, then join our new club starting this month.

The Okanagan Regional Library’s Virtual Film Club is a new and exciting way to get involved, broaden your horizons and interact with new people.

The first virtual club meeting took place on June 24 and participants discussed the film, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, written and directed by the critically acclaimed filmmaker Taika Watiti.

On Friday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. participants will be taking a look at the popular 2008 film, Bottle Shock, so register today. Visit orl.bc.ca and join us for some great community connection and discussion time.

For a little extra film knowledge, check out the ‘Adult Programs’ page of our website to find the ‘At Home’ version for Film Club enthusiasts. There are interesting facts and great discussion topics offered for you to ponder without ever having to leave your couch.

Whatever type of entertainment you enjoy the library has got you covered.

Carly Tanasichuk is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. She looks forward to seeing you at Film Club.

