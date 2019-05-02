COLUMN: Honouring the one who stands by you

Since becoming a grandmother, I’ve started thinking about my own mom in a very different way

Ever wonder what propels you from morning to night, day to day throughout life, following the smooth curves and rough patches?

We all have different motivators and goals.

Some of us aspire to achieve greatness, others have more moderate visions and some struggle just to survive.

We all have a common starting point.

We all have a mother who bravely brought us into the world.

Although our circumstances are diverse, each of us can credit a woman with our very existence.

Some of us have our mothers for just a short time and others enjoy their mom’s wisdom, love and company well into their own adulthood.

Many of us are lucky enough to have that special person stand by us in support and the security that no one can know us quite as well.

I often wonder how I got where I am right now at this moment. I can usually attribute my accomplishments, trials and challenges to relationships I have and decisions I’ve made along the way.

Since becoming a grandmother, I’ve started thinking about my own mom in a very different way. I suppose that’s what’s called “bringing it full circle.”

As a child, my mom was always at home. I can remember flying into the house after playing outside all day and sitting down to my favourite supper. (I always wondered how mom knew to cook exactly what we were hoping for.)

As a teenager, I can remember thinking, “I’ll never be like my mother!” and claiming my independence before leaving the nest.

I was so thankful when mom arrived at my house the day after our first child was born with a huge suitcase filled with diapers and things for the baby.

I can still see the surprise on my daughter’s face when a bouquet of roses, smokey pink and flawless, arrived unexpectedly on her graduation day (courtesy of Gramma.)

The day I went to the hospital to visit my ailing mother and watched as my youngest son helped her so carefully into her chair with the gentlest of hugs made me realize I’d come to the next part of the story.

My, how quickly that story has been told.

Mothers are all different, as are their children.

When you become a parent, you never know what sort of child you’re going to get.

Will he be shy, gregarious, kind? Will she be exuberant, strong, gentle?

What I do know is that Moms stand by their kids.

They teach, they cook, they laugh, they comfort, they show up on windy soccer fields when they don’t want to.

They know you best, even if you don’t always get along.

Sue Kline is the Community Librarian at the Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.

