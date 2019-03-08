4 must attend outdoor food and wine events

As the snow melts and the sun shines many of us turn to opportunities to be outdoors and head out touring the area we live in. Throughout the Okanagan you’ll find a number of events that get you enjoying fresh air, sipping on some of the best wines and eat delicious bites from Okanagan Chefs. All of these events sell out well in advance so now is the time to gather your friends and get your tickets.

1.Taste Lake Country, April 13-14, Lake Country

Experience the Scenic Sip Trail during Taste Lake Country and indulge in eight wineries for an unforgettable food and wine experience. “Taste Lake Country” showcases the diverse wines of the region paired with culinary bites at each winery. Choose Saturday or Sunday and attend this very popular event that sells out each year. Tickets are $35 plus GST per day. Tickets are available for purchase in advance at participating wineries Ancient Hill, Ex Nihilo, Arrowleaf, Gray Monk, Intrigue, O’Rourke’s Peak Cellar, 50th Parallel.

For more information visit them online: www.scenicsip.ca

2. Pig Out Festival, May 4, Oliver

Experience Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country’s popular Pig Out Festival, celebrating its eighth year, on May 4 at Covert Farms Family Estate. Falling on a date that resonates deeply with fans of a certain intergalactic saga, the annual themed food and wine festival will embrace all things from a galaxy far, far away. Chefs from several local restaurants will be showcasing their hog roasting skills at the outdoor-tented, family-friendly festival. Tickets are $65 and include entertainment, a souvenir wine glass, and of course, lots of great food and wine. Student tickets are $25 (12–18 years), and children under 12 are free.

For more information visit their website www.oliverosoyoos.com

3. Chef Meets BC Grape – Taste of the Okanagan, June 8, Okanagan Falls

Experience BC’s premium wine and food festival – the largest in Western Canada on Saturday, June 8. Sample premium wines alongside top executive chefs from across BC and Canada. Enjoy a tented, festival-style outdoor paradise set in the heart of the Okanagan Valley at See Ya Later Ranch, Okanagan Falls. Stroll through the winery grounds, tasting and sipping through the afternoon. The day will include tastings from BC wineries, masterclass wine education seminars, celebrity chef demonstrations, food and wine pairings, music, and a variety of food stations prepared by local and Canada’s top chefs. Special rates on accommodation from the Coast in Oliver (booking code BCWINE), Penticton Lakeside Resort, Delta Marriot Kelowna, The Royal Kelowna. Simply quote Wine BC to receive your discount. Special rates for shuttle transportation from Penticton, Osoyoos and Kelowna to be announced soon. Complimentary shuttle provided for VIP ticket holders

Tickets and more information available: Chef Meets BC Grape

4. Grand Sommelier Express, June 22, Summerland

The Okanagan’s only heritage steam train, wine & food tasting! And the only one in B.C.! Enjoy breath-taking views of Summerland aboard the Kettle Valley heritage steam train. While onboard Summerland’s local vintners share (and pour) their passion for the art of winemaking. Then step off the train at the Kettle Valley Rail Station to enjoy a gourmet reception paired with local wines, ciders, beer and spirits and live music. An unforgettable experience! Get your tickets now!

Tickets and more information available on their website www.bottleneckdrive.com

About the author:

Christina Ferreira is the owner of Impact Events & Brand Management located in Kelowna. When not helping businesses with their events and getting their brand out to the world she’s busy exploring the Okanagan’s beaches, wineries, patios and hiking with her dogs Grace and Penny.

christina@impactevents.ca