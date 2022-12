Fuel Mitigation Work on Spion Kop

Hikers, Spion Kop trail users, and residents in The Lakes may notice crews working on Spion Kop in December doing some machine and/ or hand thinning, pruning, surface debris clean up, piling and burning of debris, in an effort to reduce the wildfire risk in Lake Country.

In the interest of public safety, please stay out of marked work areas, and pay attention to signage and direction from crews.