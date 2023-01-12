WHEN: Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm

WHERE: Council Chambers Municipal Hall 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd OR Live Streaming

FILE #: TP2021-003

WHAT: Council is being asked to consider a Temporary Use Permit (TUP) application to allow horse ministry and riding activities for groups of youth up to a maximum of 50.

A TUP may be used for a maximum of three years and may be renewed once.

PROPERTY:

CIVIC: 4355 McCoubrey Rd

LEGAL: Lot 103 Section 13 Township 20 ODYD Plan 521

Except Plan KAP54680

INFORMATION:

Documents submitted with this application will be available:

For review at the Municipal Hall from Friday January 6th until Tuesday, January 17th between 8:30AM-4:30PM;

By email request at development@lakecountry.bc.ca.

The Council Agenda package including the staff report and any correspondence received to date will be published on the District of Lake Country Website no later than Friday prior to the Council Meeting.

View the Agenda Package at: https://calendar.lakecountry.bc.ca/meetings

ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS:

Planning & Development Department: 250-766-6674. Subscribe at lakecountry.bc.ca/subscribe to stay up to date

Written submissions must be received by 4:30 p.m. January, 17 2023. Any written submissions become part of the agenda package and will be posted on the District of Lake Country Website.

HAVE YOUR SAY:

Email development@lakecountry.bc.ca

Mail to 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2M1

Speak in person at the Council Meeting

Reyna Seabrook, Corporate Officer