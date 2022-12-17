Public Notice: Application for Exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

PROPOSAL: To exclude 7.28 hectares from 6 parcels in the Glenmore Industrial Area to allow future road and servicing plans to be established prior to redevelopment of the area.

Civic Addresses: A. 3 parcels with no civic address fronting Okanagan Centre Road West

B. 9130 Glenmore Road

C. 9265 Seaton Road, and

D. 9162 Glenmore Road

SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS: District of Lake Country, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2M1

Email: landadministration@lakecountry.bc.ca

ATTEND PUBLIC HEARING

This item will be the subject of a public hearing: 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Lake Country Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road.