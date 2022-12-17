Public Notice

December 17, 2022

Public Notice: Application for Exclusion from Agricultural Land Reserve

PROPOSAL: To exclude 7.28 hectares from 6 parcels in the Glenmore Industrial Area to allow future road and servicing plans to be established prior to redevelopment of the area.

Civic Addresses: A. 3 parcels with no civic address fronting Okanagan Centre Road West

B. 9130 Glenmore Road

C. 9265 Seaton Road, and

D. 9162 Glenmore Road

SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS: District of Lake Country, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC V4V 2M1

Email: landadministration@lakecountry.bc.ca

ATTEND PUBLIC HEARING

This item will be the subject of a public hearing: 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Lake Country Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road.

District of Lake Country Land Agent Phone: 778-738-2760

Just Posted

Talyn Boyko made 35 saves for the shutout victory Friday night in Lethbridge. (Erica Perreuax/Lethbridge Hurricanes)
Kelowna Rockets ends Lethbridge’s winning streak with shutout win

Julie and her mother leaving the church with bags of gifts and necessities for her family (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
More than 100 happy children on Christmas thanks to Kelowna charity for Ukrainian refugees

The Kelowna Rockets are in Alberta to take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Medicine Hat Tigers this weekend. (@thewhl/Twitter)
Kelowna hockey teams back in action in final games before the holidays

The Lake Life Lottery launched in August and gave B.C. residents a chance to win more the $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Lake Life Lottery)
Dream Christmas gift: Kelowna resident wins Lake Life Lottery grand prize home

Pop-up banner image