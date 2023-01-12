Lake Country logo

January 12, 2023

Application For Exclusion From Agricultural Land Reserve

PROPOSAL: To exclude 7.28 hectares from 6 parcels in the Glenmore Industrial Area to allow future road and servicing plans to be established prior to redevelopment of the area.

Civic Addresses:

Map

A. 3 parcels with no civic address fronting Okanagan Centre Road West

B. 9130 Glenmore Road

C. 9265 Seaton Road, and

D. 9162 Glenmore Road

SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS:

District of Lake Country

10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road

Lake Country, BC V4V 2M1

Email: landadministration@lakecountry.bc.ca

ATTEND PUBLIC HEARING

This item will be the subject of a public hearing:

7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Lake Country Municipal Hall

10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road

District of Lake Country Land Agent Phone: 778-738-2760

Temporary Use Permit

