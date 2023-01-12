Application For Exclusion From Agricultural Land Reserve

PROPOSAL: To exclude 7.28 hectares from 6 parcels in the Glenmore Industrial Area to allow future road and servicing plans to be established prior to redevelopment of the area.
Civic Addresses:
A. 3 parcels with no civic address fronting Okanagan Centre Road West
B. 9130 Glenmore Road
C. 9265 Seaton Road, and
D. 9162 Glenmore Road
SUBMIT WRITTEN COMMENTS:
District of Lake Country
10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road
Lake Country, BC V4V 2M1
Email: landadministration@lakecountry.bc.ca
ATTEND PUBLIC HEARING
This item will be the subject of a public hearing:
7 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Lake Country Municipal Hall
10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road
District of Lake Country Land Agent Phone: 778-738-2760