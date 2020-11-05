Edward Malone was told his catering service can't operate out of a Rutland commercial kitchen due to zoning restrictions. (True Flavours Inc. - Facebook)

Zoning issues block Kelowna business owner’s dream

Edward Malone has worked hard to work his way up, but a recent setback has been discouraging

The plan was to move into their new commercial kitchen space, unpack their equipment and start their organic, vegan eatery and catering business in a new location.

But instead, within an hour of moving into the space, they were told to pack up again and leave.

True Flavours Inc. owner Edward Malone said it was a full spectrum of emotions in the span of one hour.

Originally, True Flavours operated out of a commercial kitchen in the Mission three days a week. Due to the pandemic, he said he wanted to give people healthy and sustainable options, as well as an incentive to stay home, by conducting online cooking sessions and starting an “online restaurant” where people can have their food delivered and set up at home.

But the demand for their service and food was high and operating for only three days a week wasn’t enough, so Malone and his fiancée decided to look for a new place.

“We had been fighting for months to raise money and to source a location that fit us, that would provide us an opportunity to produce food and to be able to serve the community of the Okanagan,” Malone said.

“We met the greatest landlords of all… and they went above and beyond to make sure we transitioned (into the new space) well.”

But on Monday, Nov. 2, the day he was supposed to get his permit to operate, his application was denied because the new location is under A1 zoning. Under A1 zoning, only an agri-tourism business can operate or a home-based business, not a commercial one like True Flavours.

Malone said city staff told him he either needed to find a new location or he needed to apply for rezoning, which could be a long process. The property True Flavours is trying to secure is not on the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR), meaning he can apply for rezoning through the city.

Wesley Miles, a planning specialist for the City of Kelowna, said the process will take between four to eight months.

“Zoning applications also have to go to council and public hearing. Staff will do an analysis report for council as well but ultimately, it’s up to council to decide,” he said.

“In general, a lot of our agricultural policy leans towards protecting agricultural properties, so their application is unlikely to get support unless there are outstanding circumstances.”

The news was devastating to the couple, who had sold as much of their things as they could to help kickstart the business.

“I’ve sold everything I own that was worth money and have some generous donations made just to secure this location but now because of a zoning issue I can’t operate,” he said.

They had planned to open on Nov. 16 in their new location but now, Malone and his fiancée aren’t sure what their next steps will be.

READ: B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive
Next story
VIDEO: More than a dozen arrested in U.S. cities as protesters demand vote count

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reunited a stolen snowblower with its rightful owner after it was snagged from a property over the Oct. 24, 2020, weekend.
Vernon police return stolen snowblower

Rightful owner turned to social media and police in search of stolen property

Karl Featherstone's wife and young children are grieving the sudden death of the Lake Country firefigher. (Contributed)
Fallen Lake Country firefighter honoured, family support sought

Procession Sunday, Nov. 8 for Karl Featherstone, GoFundMe set up to help family

Glenmore Road will be reduced to one lane each way due to paving work in the area. (Mabel Amber - Pixabay)
Roadwork slated for Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive

Traffic may experience travel delays while work begins Friday

Memories.
Morning Start: Our sharpest memories are from early adulthood

Your morning start for Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

A member of the Okanagan Mission Secondary School community has tested positive for COVID-19. (Google Maps)
COVID-19 case confirmed at Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Interior Health is following up with anyone potentially exposed to the virus

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide update on COVID-19 in Vancouver B.C., Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
335 new cases in B.C.’s COVID-19 infection surge

Three more outbreaks declared in long-term care

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

(File)
Two Surrey men heavily fined for 2018 Osoyoos hunting violation

The men were charged following a 2018 hunting incident in Osoyoos

Regulatory agencies overseeing real estate professionals in B.C. have called for a halt to all open houses, across the province. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Provincial real estate council calls upon B.C. realtors to halt open houses

The Real Estate Council of BC says as COVID-19 cases surge, open houses should stop

B.C. Ferries is offering free fares to active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets on Remembrance Day. (Black Press Media File)
BC Ferries offers free rides for military personnel and cadets on Remembrance Day

Seniors can also sail for free on Remembrance Day with vessels flying Canadian flag at half-mast

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Co-organizers of the Okanagan Death Cafe, Sue Berlie, Claudette Bouchard, and Alison Moore. A series of Death Cafés are being hosted in Okanagan communities, with the goal of breaking taboos about talking about death. (Sydney Morton / Western News)
Get comfortable with dying at an upcoming Okanagan ‘Death Cafe’

Okanagan Valley Death Cafe conversations are back for a fourth year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read