Your weekend story highlights

The Montreal Canadiens Alumni are coming to Kelowna early next year for a charity game. - Image: woodstocksentinelreview.com

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week for you to enjoy over the weekend.

1. The Montreal Canadiens Alumni Team is coming to Kelowna.

Which of the famous flying Habs that will be hitting the ice is still up in the air.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) is hosting a special game between the Canadiens Alumni and the COHA Knights, an all-star team of its own, made up of former NHL players living in the Kelowna area.

2. Melissa Verleg had the energy to fight for her life on the steps of the B.C. Legislature Wednesday.

Only thanks to the drug Orkambi, which minimizes the devastating effects of cystic fibrosis which the Vernon woman battles.

Without Orkambi, Verleg wouldn’t have been able to stand up in front of the crowd of 100 during the rally.

She would have been left gasping for air, unable to climb the steps, or share her story.

“I was born with cystic fibrosis, for which there is no cure,” said the 34-year-old mother of two boys who has an “amazing” husband. “Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease which is going to kill me.”

3. Family members of a missing couple, who was last seen leaving in a plane at the Penticton airport last Saturday, have joined emergency responders in a search to find them.

Dominic Neron, 28 with his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton, departed in a single-engine Mooney airplane at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, from Penticton en route to Edmonton.

4. A wage increase is being proposed for the Lake Country mayor and council members.

Mayor James Baker currently earns $38,265 and councillors make $16,143.

A council remuneration task force, made up of community members and one district employee, recommends wages to be increased to $47,325 or by 24 per cent for the mayor and $18,930 or by 17 per cent for councillors.

