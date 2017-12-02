The Montreal Canadiens Alumni are coming to Kelowna early next year for a charity game. - Image: woodstocksentinelreview.com

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Captial News will highlight popular stories from the week

Every Saturday, the Capital News and Lake Country Calendar will highlight popular stories from the week for you to enjoy over the weekend.

1. The Montreal Canadiens Alumni Team is coming to Kelowna.

Which of the famous flying Habs that will be hitting the ice is still up in the air.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) is hosting a special game between the Canadiens Alumni and the COHA Knights, an all-star team of its own, made up of former NHL players living in the Kelowna area.

2. Melissa Verleg had the energy to fight for her life on the steps of the B.C. Legislature Wednesday.

Only thanks to the drug Orkambi, which minimizes the devastating effects of cystic fibrosis which the Vernon woman battles.

Without Orkambi, Verleg wouldn’t have been able to stand up in front of the crowd of 100 during the rally.

She would have been left gasping for air, unable to climb the steps, or share her story.

“I was born with cystic fibrosis, for which there is no cure,” said the 34-year-old mother of two boys who has an “amazing” husband. “Cystic fibrosis is a genetic disease which is going to kill me.”

3. Family members of a missing couple, who was last seen leaving in a plane at the Penticton airport last Saturday, have joined emergency responders in a search to find them.

Dominic Neron, 28 with his girlfriend Ashley Bourgeault, of Edmonton, departed in a single-engine Mooney airplane at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, from Penticton en route to Edmonton.

4. A wage increase is being proposed for the Lake Country mayor and council members.

Mayor James Baker currently earns $38,265 and councillors make $16,143.

A council remuneration task force, made up of community members and one district employee, recommends wages to be increased to $47,325 or by 24 per cent for the mayor and $18,930 or by 17 per cent for councillors.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scare tactics aren’t the answer for overdose crisis, B.C.’s chief coroner says
Next story
Girl, 9, killed after being struck by city bus identified as Syrian refugee

Just Posted

LIVE: BC Liberal debate underway in Kelowna

Saturday marks the fourth debate in the race to Liberal leadership in B.C.

Your weekend story highlights

Every Saturday, the Captial News will highlight popular stories from the week

Family members join search for missing plane

Dominic Neron and Ashley Bourgeault’s family is joining the search in Revelstoke

Kelowna light up delight for parents

The downtown light up is happening until 5:30 p.m.

Kelowna rebels host art fundraiser

Rebel With A Cause is hosting an art auction and launch party, Dec. 12

Okanagan resident rallies for life

Vernon’s Melissa Verleg fighting for access to medication in her battle with cystic fibrosis

Big White hosts drive-in movie screening

Two-hundred attend showing of Frozen under the stars

Belmont Bulldogs B.C.’s best once again

Vancouver Island squad successfully defends their title at BC provincial AAAA senior girls volleyball championships at Langley Events Centre

Girl, 9, killed after being struck by city bus identified as Syrian refugee

Hala Albarhoum and her family fled a war-torn country and resettled in Abbotsford

Heated exchanges highlight fourth B.C. Liberal leadership debate

Feisty moments as the six candidates square off in Kelowna Saturday

Scare tactics aren’t the answer for overdose crisis, B.C.’s chief coroner says

Lisa Lapointe urges caution in response to B.C. funeral chain’s ‘visual’ fentanyl prevention campaign

Ringing in the season

Two members of Oliver handbell group selected to join the Okanagan Handbell Chorus

‘Aging out of crime:’ Convicted killer Kelly Ellard to return to society

UBC law professor talks about positives of parole and common misunderstandings

Feds to spend millions to reverse low take up rates for low-income benefits

Liberals plan to spend $7 million over three years on a way to spend untapped cash

Most Read