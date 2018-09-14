Your morning news in 90: Sept. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

The largest team in Cops For Kids’ southern Interior cycling tour history hits the road this morning.

The City of Salmon Arm will be seeking public approval to borrow half-a-million-dollars after receiving an unanticipated grant for upgrades at Shuswap Regional Airport.

J50, the ailing killer whale that has been the centre of attention for Canadian and American scientists throughout the summer, has been declared dead by one – but not all – research groups involved in rescuing the orca.

RCMP arrested a South Okanagan prolific offender, wanted on two separate warrants, Wednesday night in Osoyoos.

And today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO on Black Press, she is one of Canada’s top stylists and today she is talking all about sticking with the basics to get through this fall fashion season.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@carmenweld

carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.