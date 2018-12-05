Your morning news in 90: Dec. 5, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Police have closed down a portion of a Kelowna’s Leathead Road due to an alleged stolen vehicle incident.

As the last of structure finally came down, the community said a final goodbye to a huge part of Vernon’s history.

Further complications have arisen in the Supreme Court trial for the man who is facing 10 charges in connection with the alleged armed kidnapping of two people in April 2017.

From moon-walking to a pop-and-lock, the students in the life skills program at Kelowna Christian School can do it all.

Their dance moves can be found on the Instagram account Diversibilites, created by life skills educational assistant Ryan Price.

Philpott says Indigenous child services legislation can be a ‘clarion call’

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott said families should not be torn apart because they are poor or because parents have health problems

Mulroney fights tears in loving tribute to former president George Bush

George H. W. Bush will be buried at his presidential library in Texas, near his wife, Barbara, and their daughter Robin

Domestic violence on the rise in Canada after 8-year decline

Statistics suggest violence against women, seniors and children all rose in 2017

Update: Bank of Canada holds interest rate at 1.75%

Dip in monthly GDP and lower-than-expected oil prices have dampened growth expectations

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart will host 2019 Oscars

Hart will host the 2019 Academy Awards, fulfilling a lifelong dream for the actor-comedian.

France bracing for more protests despite retreat on taxes

French government’s decision to suspend fuel tax and utility hikes Tuesday did little to appease protesters.

B.C. to introduce clean climate plan as carbon-emitting LNG industry grows

B.C. government officials said in October the climate plan will be designed to meet legislated targets, cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

Putin: If US develops banned missiles, so will Russia

President Donald Trump earlier this year announced his decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty

