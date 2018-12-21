Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Many people on B.C.’s south coast woke up in the cold and dark Friday morning after one of the most severe storms in years.

BC Hydro reported about 160,000 customers are still without power, including 63,000 in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast, and 87,000 on Vancouver Island.

The B.C. government’s options for proportional representation have been rejected by voters in a mail-in referendum.

A woman in Salmon Arm loves the holidays, in fact Terry Bonar’s love of Christmas shines brightly for all to see.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she she is sharing her ‘Top 5’ favourite things this December.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation
Next story
One year since Kelowna woman and children found dead in their home

Just Posted

One year since Kelowna woman and children found dead in their home

Progress in year old murder case is slow going

31 applications submitted to Kelowna for cannabis store operations

Just over one-third of the applications received are concentrated in downtown locations

Nominations open for Lake Country’s Citizen of the Year Award

The Oceola Fish and Game Club is currently accepting nominations

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Shed burns down in Kelowna

A minor fire behind The Laurel Packing House was quickly extinguished by firefighters

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 21, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

B.C. referendum rejects proportional representation

Voters support first-past-the-post by 61.3 per cent

Clean-up, looting after White Rock pier breaks apart

City officials to share storm-of-the-century ‘next steps’

More than 160,000 remain without power after B.C. storm

BC Hydro working around the clock in the wake of most severe windstorm in years

B.C. cities join global movement asking oil companies for climate change costs

Staff and contractors in Victoria have been crunching the numbers on climate change costs and it’s not looking good, the coastal city’s mayor says.

China calls US arrogant and selfish after hacking indictment

China called the U.S. arrogant and selfish on Friday after it charged two Chinese citizens with stealing trade secrets.

U.S. government careens toward shutdown after Trump’s wall demand

The White House said Trump will not travel to Florida on Friday as planned for the Christmas holiday if the government is shutting down.

Grocers transforming themselves to adapt to shifting consumer demands

Canadian grocers doubled down on transforming themselves into destinations for time-strapped shoppers this year.

No letup for Trudeau as difficult 2018 gives way to wild election year

Trudeau’s Liberals and Scheer’s Conservatives are the main competitors as they head into playoff season.

Most Read