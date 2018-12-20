Your morning news in 90: Dec. 20, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Highway alerts continue today for many of British Columbia’s mountain passes.

A Royal Avenue home in Kelowna is still standing after a fire incinerated its carport and a truck within.

Safety on railway tracks is of utmost concern to the Canadian National (CN) Police.

Choking from smoke, sweltering in the heat or cursing early or late snow, Canadians could be forgiven for asking just what the heck happened to the weather in 2018.

