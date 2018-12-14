Your morning news in 90: Dec. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Another day, another winter weather warning. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement that covers the Okanagan and all connected mountain passes.

Kelowna city council has settled on a 4.43 per cent provisional property tax increase for 2019.

The past came alive at a special ceremony at UBC Okanagan.

And don’t forget today is Fashion Friday with Kim XO, one of Canada’s top stylists, and this week she explains why she is all about changing up your beauty routine.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke
Next story
Choppy waters for Kelowna lakefront development

Just Posted

B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019

Choppy waters for Kelowna lakefront development

Mission Group looking for new investment partner for Aqua project

West Kelowna Warriors looking for first win against Merritt

The Warriors host the Merritt Centennials Friday night

Judge rules controversial Lake Country inn will not get business licence

A Court of Appeal judge sided with the district Tuesday

Kelowna housing prices expected to fall

Expect the market to return to balanced conditions.

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 14, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Facebook reveals bug gave apps unauthorized access to 6.8 million users’ photos

It’s believed up to 1,500 apps built by 876 developers had access to Facebook Stories, private photos

Lower-than-expected parcel volumes helping cut into backlog, says Canada Post

The Crown corporation says that’s largely because it is taking in fewer holiday parcels than expected

Trapped B.C. crash survivor celebrates second chance at life

“Life is good now. It’s good to be alive.”

B.C. to move salmon farms out of coastal migration route

Broughton Archipelago plan set to start in spring of 2019

Avalanche control scheduled today on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work is scheduled today along Highway 1. From 10 a.m.… Continue reading

Increase in downed power lines in B.C., how to stay safe

BC Hydro study finds a third of British Columbians may be putting themselves at risk

Judge sets bail at $2.5 million in 1987 slaying of B.C. couple

William Talbott II, 55, is charged with two counts of aggravated first-degree murder

EU leaders vow to press on with ‘no-deal’ Brexit plans

European Union leaders have offered Theresa May sympathy but no promises, as the British prime minister seeks a lifeline.

Most Read