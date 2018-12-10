Your morning news in 90: Dec. 10, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Some parts of B.C. could pay as much as $68 more for natural gas next year, according to a statement from FortisBC.

RCMP in Penticton are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, 40-year-old Jeremy Lane Bauer.

What do you do with the charred remains of a 147-year-old wooden heritage building badly damaged by fire?

If you are Kelowna city council, you spend $29,000 to build a temporary roof over what’s left of the structure to protect during the winter.

Nearly a month after his last appearance in Vernon Law Courts, Curtis Wayne Sagmoen is back before the courts on all three Vernon files this week.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Lake Country boy helps feed families in need
Next story
Protesters take to Highway 1 over migration issues

Just Posted

The Rockets are fueled up and ready to win

Rockets kick off four-game trip ahead of Christmas break

Kelowna driver faces potential charges after alleged impaired driving

The passenger was sent to hospital in critical condition

Walmart to match up to $10,000 nationally Salvation Army donations

Walmart will donate on Dec. 15

Judas Priest along with Uriah Heep to bring their legendary metal to Kelowna

They will take Prospera Place June 16

Freedom 55 for Big White Ski Resort near Kelowna

What started as a small rural ski hill in 1963 has grown into a premier North American ski resort

VIDEO: Humpback whale plays with a log near Vancouver Island harbour

Lorax spotted playing near Comox Harbour

‘Abhorrent’ condition of autistic B.C. boy shows flaws in care system: report

‘Charlie’ was underweight and ‘covered in feces’ when he was removed from his mom’s care

Military closes book on oft-criticized support unit for ill, injured troops

The transition unit will provide support and services to military members struggling with physical and mental injuries so they can return to work.

Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson named NHL’s first star of the week

Canucks centre scored two goals and six assists in three games

Protester says Canada doing U.S. ‘dirty work’ outside Huawei exec’s bail hearing

The U.S. wants to extradite Meng to face fraud allegations after Canada arrested the high-profile technology executive.

Man pulls out gun at Keremeos gas station

RCMP arrested an Olalla man around 10 a.m. Sunday after he pulled a gun earlier that morning.

Protesters take to Highway 1 over migration issues

Five people protested Canada’s plans to sign the United Nations’ Global Compact on Migration

Godsmack and Volbeat coming to South Okanagan Events Centre

Tour includes a stop in Penticton

Break-in at home of detained Chinese Huawei executive

Meng Wanzhou was detained in Vancouver on America’s request

Most Read