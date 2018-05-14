Your May 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Unseasonable heat is melting heavy snowpacks in Southern B.C., making more floods likely as thousands of people have already been evacuated from their homes.

Just last night evacuation alerts were expanded in Similkameen as an unexpected rise in the river prompted new alerts.

Okanagan and BC orchardists are being asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’ that may impersonate government officials…”

Vernon fire crews were busy Sunday evening battling a ‘fully-involved’ house fire.

After a string of attacks on their former West Kelowna restaurant, the Thai Terrace Restaurant has reopened in Kelowna.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for sunshine all day with a high of 31 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at sunshine all day as well, becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon with a high of 31 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem
Next story
Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

Just Posted

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Okanagan orchardists asked to watch for ‘radical labour activists’

“The radical activists may impersonate government officials…”

West Kelowna restaurant plagued by vandals reopens downtown

After a string of attacks on their former West Kelowna restaurant, the business reopens in Kelowna

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully-involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

Much to be done before Okanagan Rail Trail completion

The OKIB still has not started construction on its section of trail

Your May 14 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Elizabeth May, Kennedy Stewart criminally charged in Trans Mountain protests

Both MPs face criminal contempt charges after allegedly violating a court order

Okanagan champ returns from National Spelling Bee

Hannah Ramis placed 12th at event, even outspelling organizers

COLUMN: Building a coastal refinery in B.C. is just ‘common sense’

Coastal refineries would also protect our oceans, writes Black Press chairman David Black

Canadian ‘Superman’ star Margot Kidder dead at 69

Actress had played Lois Lane opposite Christoper Reeve

Potentially hazardous mould found in Canadian warship

The military officer in charge of naval engineering says the health of sailors remains the navy’s top priority

Salmon virus found in farmed salmon linked to disease in B.C. chinook

New research by Pacific Salmon Foundation shows a strain of the virus may be affecting wild salmon

B.C. home prices virtually unchanged in April: report

Real estate association says prices rose by just 0.2 per cent compared to same time last year

Dozens killed in Gaza as US Embassy opens in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump the embassy opening a ‘great day for Israel’

Most Read