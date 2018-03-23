Your March 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

A heavy rainstorm overnight caused some flooding issues throughout the Okanagan Valley, starting in Okanagan Falls and Naramata.

The Heavy rainfall also caused flooding Thursday night on Lower Glenrosa Road.

Thousands woke up in the dark Friday morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

On the eve of his trial in the United States, Colin Martin, a 46-year-old convicted drug smuggler from the Shuswap, pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge for operating a drug ring that flew marijuana and other drugs into Washington state and returned with cocaine to sell in B.C.

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Vancouver resident that may be in the Vernon area.

A group of Penticton high school students got to test their firefighter instincts Thursday morning, tackling their first (simulated) dumpster fires.

For all you dog lovers out there, it’s National Puppy Day! Send us the best shots of your furry best friend and we will feature them in a post later today! Click the Contact tab at the top of the site to send them in.

The Weather forecast today for the Okanagan-Shuswap is calling for some sunshine, but mainly cloudy conditions all day with a 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon and a high of 4 C.

Tomorrow we’re looking at a mix of sun and cloud with a 70 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. High 6 C.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@carmenweld
carmen.weld@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018
Next story
Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Just Posted

Wild weather leads to power outages

Thousands woke up in the dark this morning, as Fortis crews scrambled to get power up and running.

Heavy rain causes flooding in the Central Okanagan

Portion of lower Glenrosa Road closed due to flooding

CNIB promises to respond to criticism

Blind community advocates call for inclusion initiatives

Kelowna fringe festival holds logo contest

The festival needs a logo

Vernon police search van possibly connected to bear spray incident

Police searched a yellow cube van, Thursday afternoon, at Vernon Auto Towing

Your March 23 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

Daily rainfall records set in the Okanagan

Penticton and Summerland were hit the hardest in the Okanagan with rainfall

Van search connected to bear spray incident

Suspected clandestine lab involved in brazen robbery near Vernon

Body found on Blind Bay Beach

Police and coroner investigating, foul play not suspected

Greens’ Elizabeth May, NDP’s Kennedy Stewart join B.C. anti-pipeline protest

The two politicians could be arrested for violating a court injunction

B.C. man shot by police in 2017 pleads guilty to string of offences

Kaymen Winter gets two years, opts for trial on two charges related to Salmon Arm car wash shooting

Jury finds Chad Alphonse guilty of manslaughter in murder trial

Kelowna jury delivers its verdict a day after starting its deliberations.

Are you going to turn off the lights for Earth Hour?

BC Hydro report says fewer people in the province are taking part, but feel it’s still important

Marijuana edibles won’t be regulated in 2018

Health Canada says edible regulation is still more than a year away

Most Read